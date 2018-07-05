NDTV Gadgets360.com

CSIR Teams Up With Nvidia to Set Up AI Innovation Centre in Delhi

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
CSIR Teams Up With Nvidia to Set Up AI Innovation Centre in Delhi

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has joined hands with US-based chip-designer Nvidia Corp to set up a Centre of Excellence here to offer the industry a complete design and implementation environment for the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications.

The CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI) in Pilani, Rajasthan, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.

The CEERI-Nvidia Centre of Excellence (CNCoE) will be powered by a five-petaflop AI supercomputer, India's first industrial AI supercomputer, at CEERI's New Delhi campus, Nvidia said in a statement.

"This CNCoE is significant because it brings together Nvidia's cutting-edge AI platform with vast industrial scientific research expertise and capability from CSIR-CEERI," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia South Asia.

"This combination will enable researchers and industry across the country to advance their AI systems development," Dhupar said.

The centre will house a high-throughput artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure that can be leveraged by CSIR laboratories, in collaboration with public and private organisations and industries across the country, to conduct research and development.

"This centre will provide a unique platform for developing AI systems to solve some of the critical problems in healthcare, natural resource management, food production, security and transportation by exploiting multi-dimensional knowledge base available with CSIR and other research organisations in the country," said Santanu Chaudhury, Director, CSIR-CEERI.

"The industry can use this facility to develop AI-based products supporting the Make in India initiative of the government, This CNCoE has the potential to usher in a culture of AI based innovations in a variety of application domains," Chaudhury added.

CSIR has 4,000-plus active scientists spread over 38 national laboratories covering a wide spectrum of specialisations in science and technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CSIR, Nvidia, AI
Russia's Telecoms Security Push Said to Hit Snag - It Needs Foreign Help
6.1-Inch iPhone Model Will Be Launched in 5 Colour Variants: Ming-Chi Kuo
Mi Phones
CSIR Teams Up With Nvidia to Set Up AI Innovation Centre in Delhi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber With Up to 1Gbps Speed Coming to 1,100 Cities: Highlights
  2. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS
  4. Vodafone Offers Discount on Amazon Prime Membership for Prepaid Users
  5. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  6. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  7. Jio PhoneExchange Offer Announced to Reduce Effective Price to Rs. 501
  8. Vivo V9 Price in India Slashed
  9. Jio at Reliance AGM 2018: All The Big Announcements
  10. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.