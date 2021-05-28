Technology News
loading

Scientists Cure COVID in Hamsters With Inhaled Nanobodies: Study

The scientists said their therapy using the nanobody, called PiN-21, could provide a convenient and low-cost option to mitigate the ongoing pandemic

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 May 2021 17:33 IST
Scientists Cure COVID in Hamsters With Inhaled Nanobodies: Study

Photo Credit: Reuters

It is yet to be determined if this COVID-19 cure will work on humans

Highlights
  • Scientists have developed a cure for COVID-19 in hamsters
  • It works using inhalable nano bodies that go directly into the nose
  • It is not known yet whether this technology will work on COVID for humans

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pennsylvania, US, said in a recent paper that they have developed an “effective, low-cost therapeutic intervention” to block the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Syrian hamsters. The therapy, called the Pittsburgh inhalable Nanobody 21 (PiN-21), could provide a needle-free alternative to monoclonal antibodies for treating early infections. The nanobody is administered directly through the nose or by inhalation, the researchers said. However, it's yet to be determined whether this treatment could work for humans.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, the paper said intranasal delivery of PiN-21 at 0.6 mg/kg protects infected animals (Syrian hamsters) from weight loss and substantially reduces viral burdens in both lower and upper airways. The researchers said that their therapy could provide a convenient and low-cost option to mitigate the ongoing pandemic.

Notably, they added, PiN-21 aerosols can be inhaled to target respiratory infection that drastically reduces viral loads and prevents lung damage and viral pneumonia.

To assess the efficacy of PiN-21, twelve hamsters were divided into two groups and infected with the coronavirus via the intratracheal route. Shortly after infection, the nanobody was delivered intranasally at an average dose of 0.6 mg/kg. The scientists then monitored the animals daily for weight change and symptoms of the disease. The hamsters showed rapid weight loss, up to 16% of their initial body weight, after a week of infection. However, concurrent delivery of PiN-21 through the nose eliminated any significant weight loss in the infected animals.

“We are very excited and encouraged by our data suggesting that PiN-21 can be highly protective against severe disease and can potentially prevent human-to-human viral transmission," Yi Shi, the paper's co-senior author and assistant professor of cell biology at the University of Pittsburgh, told Science Daily website.

The researchers added that nanobodies and vaccines are not aimed at competing with one another and they can complement each other. Vaccines can prevent new cases, but nanobodies can be used to treat those who already are sick and those who can't get vaccinated for other medical reasons.

"COVID-19 is now a preeminent disease of the 21st century. Delivering the treatment directly to the lungs can make a big difference for our ability to treat it," Doug Reed, the study co-author and associate professor of immunology at the varsity, told the website.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID, Research
Realme C25s India Launch Tipped for June, May Come in Two Storage Variants

Related Stories

Scientists Cure COVID in Hamsters With Inhaled Nanobodies: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  2. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  5. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  6. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  7. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  8. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  9. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Social Media Influencers Must Add Proper Disclosure Labels on Promotional Content, ASCI Guidelines Mandate
  2. Poco F3 GT to Launch in India in Q3 2021, Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Getting June 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  4. Apple Said to Plan Redesigned AirPods for 2021, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro in 2022
  5. Bitcoin Price Slumps 8 Percent as Cryptocurrency Heads for Bruising Monthly Drop
  6. Google Backed Company Is Working on the Next Autonomous Vehicles — Airplanes
  7. Scientists Cure COVID in Hamsters With Inhaled Nanobodies: Study
  8. Realme C25s India Launch Tipped for June, May Come in Two Storage Variants
  9. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error
  10. Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com