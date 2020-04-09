Technology News
loading

COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals

The dustbin, called Ally, follows voice commands and moves on the predefined paths autonomously inside a controlled environment.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 April 2020 19:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is being treated at the ICU of a hospital

Highlights
  • A dustbin for contactless waste collection has been developed
  • The dustbin is called Ally
  • It follows voice commands and moves on the predefined paths

Researchers have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for frontline workers.

The dustbin, called Ally, follows voice commands and moves on the predefined paths autonomously inside a controlled environment, said the researchers from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab.

The three-feet-tall and 1.5-feet-wide smart container performs contact-less collection by opening its flap automatically, they said.

The researchers explained that a sensory system checks the current status, or level of the dustbin, and initiates the disposal procedure once it is filled up to a predefined threshold.

Ally can move to the disposal centre autonomously, dispose the waste and get ready on its own for reuse, according to the researchers.

"In the current situation, a smart dustbin can play a crucial role in collecting waste and leftovers, especially from sensitive areas like quarantined rooms, where appointing a human worker for waste collection and disposal may expose them to infection," Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Dean of Science and Technology, LPU told PTI.

"Ally can be easily summoned using a voice command. For example, if the medical staff wants some garbage to be collected, they just need to say, ''Ally, come to bed number 18''," Gupta explained.

He noted that the dustbin responds immediately to the voice command and moves to the respective place using its indoor mapping algorithm.

The researchers have used Raspberry Pi -- a credit-card sized small computer -- and Atmega 2560, a low-power microcontroller in the dustbin.

After performing the collection of garbage, the dustbin returns to the predefined home position on it own.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that best practices for safely managing health care waste should be followed, including assigning responsibility and sufficient human and material resources to dispose of such waste safely.

However, there is no evidence that direct, unprotected human contact during the handling of health care waste has resulted in the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, WHO said.

Ally has been conceptualised and developed under the aegis of the USD one million fund set up by LPU to help combat the outbreak of COVID-19, the researchers said.

The research team, including B. Tech. third-year students Prabin Kumar Das, Vanka Vinaya Kumar, and KM Vaishnavi Gupta, along with Professors Rajesh Singh and Anita Gehlot, said their prototype has successfully conducted its trials within the university.

The prototype costs Rs. 20,000, but the team is now looking for industrial partners for its commercialisation and expects the price to drop by almost 25 percent.

The final product is expected to be ready for deployment within two months of time, after getting industrial partners, they said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19, Ally
OnePlus 8 Series Official Teaser Showcases Upcoming OnePlus Phone in Green Colour

Related Stories

COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  2. Government Warms to E-Commerce as Delivery Workers Brave the Pandemic
  3. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  4. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  7. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
  9. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  10. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean Earbuds Rumoured, Said to Feature Active Noise Cancellation: Reports
  2. COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Official Teaser Showcases Upcoming OnePlus Phone in Green Colour
  4. Google Ordered by French Regulator to Pay Copyright Fees to Media Groups
  5. US Senate Tells Members to Avoid Zoom Over Data Security Concerns: Report
  6. US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
  8. EU to Adopt Unified Policy on Coronavirus Mobile Apps
  9. Space Station Crew Blast Off Despite Virus-Hit Build Up
  10. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted in Thai Regulator’s Database With Model Number RMX2086
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com