Technology News
loading

First Images of 'Cosmic Web' Reveal Maze of Dwarf Galaxies

Cosmological models have long predicted its existence, but until now the cosmic web had never been directly observed and captured in images.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 March 2021 21:43 IST
First Images of 'Cosmic Web' Reveal Maze of Dwarf Galaxies

Photo Credit: Roland Bacon, David Mary, ESO, and NASA

Astronomers until now had only caught partial and indirect glimpses of the cosmic web

Highlights
  • Discovery took 8 months of observation with ESO's Very Large Telescope
  • The new images plumb new depths of the early universe
  • The findings were reported in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics

Peering into the early Universe some 12 billion years ago, scientists in France have for the first time seen the incandescent filaments of hydrogen gas known as the "cosmic web," they said Thursday.
Cosmological models have long predicted its existence, but until now the cosmic web had never been directly observed and captured in images.

Eight months of observation with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope and a year of data crunching revealed the filaments as they existed only one to two billion years after the Big Bang.

But the biggest surprise, scientists said, was simulations showing that the light came from billions of previously invisible — and unsuspected — dwarf galaxies spawning trillions of stars.

The findings were reported in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

"After an initial period of darkness, the Universe erupted with light and produced a huge number of stars," senior author Roland Bacon, a scientist at the Centre for Astrophysics Research in Lyon, told AFP.

"One of the big questions is what ended that period of darkness," leading to a phase in the early Universe known as re-ionisation, he said.  

Until now, astronomers had only caught partial and indirect glimpses of the cosmic web via quasars, whose powerful radiation, like car headlights, reveals gas clouds along the line of sight.
But these regions do not represent the whole network of filaments where most galaxies — including our own — were born.

Plumbing new depths

"These findings are fundamental," commented Emanuele Daddi, a researcher at Atomic Energy Commission who did not take part in the study.

"We have never seen a discharge of gases on this scale, which is essential for understanding how galaxies form."

The team trained the ESO's Very Large Telescope — equipped with a 3D spectrograph called MUSE — at a single region of the sky for over 140 hours.

Together, the two instruments form one of the most powerful observation systems in the world.
The region selected forms part of the Hubble Ultra-Deep Field, which includes the deepest image of the cosmos ever obtained.

But the new images plumb new depths of the early Universe — 40 percent of the newly discovered galaxies were beyond Hubble's reach.

Although these galaxies — 10 to 12 billion light years away — are too faint to be detected individually with current instruments, their existence will likely enhance and challenge existing models of galaxy formation.

Scientists are only now beginning to explore their implications, the researchers said.
Astronomers at the Lagrange Laboratory for the University Cote d'Azur has contributed to the research.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cosmic Web, cosmic web images, Dwarf Galaxies, European Southern Observatory, ESO Very Large Telescope
Samsung SSD 870 Evo Review: The End of an Era?
First Images of 'Cosmic Web' Reveal Maze of Dwarf Galaxies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New MIUI Update
  5. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 888 SoC
  7. New iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display, Chip ‘On-Par’ With M1 to Launch in April
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
  9. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. First Images of 'Cosmic Web' Reveal Maze of Dwarf Galaxies
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging
  3. Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch
  5. MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display Tipped for 2022, iPad Air Models May Use OLED Displays
  6. Apple Maps Now Shows COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in the US
  7. Sony Play at Home Initiative Brings 10 Free PS4, PS vr Games Starting March 25
  8. Alibaba, Tencent, Others Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Deepfake Tech
  9. India Top Country in World in Use of Mobile Apps, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  10. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com