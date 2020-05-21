Technology News
loading

Exterminate! UV Robot Sent to Singapore Mall to Zap Coronavirus

While spraying has become the norm in many places around the world, the robot uses ultraviolet lamps to disinfect.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2020 20:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Exterminate! UV Robot Sent to Singapore Mall to Zap Coronavirus

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Edgar Su

The coronavirus outbreak will prompt companies to reassess their labour requirements, use of technology

Highlights
  • The Sunburst UV Bot is being developed by a firm PBA Group
  • Each robot costs SGD 70,000
  • Just one Sunburst UV Bot has been undergoing test runs

A shopping mall in Singapore is deploying a newly developed smart robot to fight the novel coronavirus, not with chemicals - but with light.

While spraying has become the norm in many places around the world, the robot uses ultraviolet lamps to disinfectant not only surfaces, but tricky-to-reach crevices and even the air.

According to Derrick Yap, whose firm, PBA Group, developed the Sunburst UV Bot, the novel coronavirus pandemic presented an opportunity to test out a robot for a role that was "dangerous, dull and dirty".

"It's dangerous because UVC shouldn't be deployed when there's humans around," he said, referring to the short-wave germicidal type of ultraviolet radiation.

"Dull - because you keep on going to a place and you keep on doing a repeated task, and dirty, because of the COVID-19," he said.

UVC can be harmful to the skin and eyes, which is why the robot, which looks like a bunch of fluorescent lights standing up on a moving base, is being tested by Frasers Property Retail after the mall's closing time.

But it is programmed to turn off its UV lights if it detects a human in close proximity. Once its route has been fully mapped, the robot is expected to perform its cleaning cycle autonomously and recharge itself afterwards.

Yap said he expected the coronavirus outbreak to prompt companies to reassess their labour requirements and use of technology, including robots.

"In the future, there will be a lot of use for this," he said.

Just one Sunburst UV Bot has been undergoing test runs, Frasers intends to deploy more elsewhere in Singapore.

But they don't come cheap, each one costing SGD 70,000 (roughly Rs. 37.37 lakh). Some are being leased to clients for SGD 3,000 (roughly Rs. 1.60 lakh) a month and some will be given to hospitals and isolation centres.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robots, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Vivo Y30 with 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India in Early June: Report
OnePlus Domin8 PUBG Mobile Tournament With Pro-Gamers, Indian Cricketers Announced

Related Stories

Exterminate! UV Robot Sent to Singapore Mall to Zap Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  2. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. While Swiggy and Zomato Face Layoffs, Amazon Starts Food Delivery in India
  8. Xiaomi May Launch the Redmi AirDots S in India on May 26
  9. Facebook Messenger Gets New Feature to Help Avoid Harmful Interactions
  10. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Robot Dog on Park Patrol in Singapore
  2. NASA Astronauts Arrive in Florida Week Before SpaceX Flight
  3. Facebook Can Stop US Election Interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
  4. Exterminate! UV Robot Sent to Singapore Mall to Zap Coronavirus
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition Is a Smartphone Made for Military: Specifications
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets Scam Warnings to Help Users Avoid Potentially Harmful Interactions
  7. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3
  8. Tecno Spark 5 Launched With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus, Realme, Others Join Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi’s P2P File Transfer Alliance
  10. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com