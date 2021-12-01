Technology News
loading

This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study

Researchers say chewing the gum they have developed releases a protein in the mouth that "traps" virus particles.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 1 December 2021 11:57 IST
This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study

Photo Credit: Hans/ Pixabay

Researchers tested the chewing gum using saliva samples from confirmed COVID-19 patients

Highlights
  • Study says the gum contains copies of the ACE2 protein on cell surfaces
  • It is the “spike” protein that the coronavirus uses to infect cells
  • Virus particles attached to ACE2 receptors in the gum and viral load fell

There's been increased anxiety after epidemiologists warned of a new and significantly more virulent coronavirus variant, Omicron, circulating in parts of South Africa and some other countries. With it, the race to find ways to stop the COVID-19 pandemic has acquired more urgency. In that effort, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, US, have tested a new experimental chewing gum that could reduce the amount of coronavirus particles in saliva. This, the researchers say, could help slow the transmission of the virus when infected people talk, breathe, or cough.

The coronavirus has been found to transmit through both droplets and aerosols and is linked in large part with indoor exposure of infected individuals. To control transmission, steps to reduce concentrations of indoor aerosols largely through masking and physical distancing have been suggested. The researchers say chewing the gum they have developed releases a protein in the mouth that "traps" virus particles, which could curb the spread of virus-laden droplets. They hope this gum could aid the global vaccination efforts and be useful in countries where vaccines are not yet widely available.

The study has been published in the journal Molecular Therapy. “Chewing gum with virus-trapping proteins offers a general affordable strategy to protect patients from most oral virus re-infections through debulking or minimizing transmission to others,” as per the authors.

The study explains that the gum contains copies of the ACE2 protein on cell surfaces, which is the “spike” protein that the coronavirus uses to infect cells. During experiments, the researchers found that the virus particles attached to the ACE2 receptors in the gum and the viral load fell by more than 95 percent.

The researchers tested the chewing gum in test tubes using saliva and swab samples from hospitalised patients with confirmed COVID-19. Though the gum is not yet available for use, the researchers say the gum meets US drug regulators' requirements.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Pandemic, COVID-19
Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix

Related Stories

This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  3. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  5. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 Releasing on 4 Online Platforms This Week
  10. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods and 29W Power Adapter Prototypes Leak in Images Featuring Translucent Design
  2. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  4. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
  5. This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  7. Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 Launch Details Surface Online, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com