Technology News
loading

NASA Says Mars Rover 'Perseverance' on Schedule Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

NASA has no plans to delay its upcoming Mars mission, which is scheduled to be launched on July 17.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 16 March 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Says Mars Rover 'Perseverance' on Schedule Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo Credit: NASA/ Aubrey Gemignani

Perseverance would become the first to launch a helicopter in the Martian skies

Highlights
  • NASA has no plans to delay it's upcoming Mars mission
  • It is scheduled to be shot towards the red planet on July 17 this year
  • It will detect fossilized remains of extraterrestrial beings

NASA has decided to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic for launching its newest Mars rover that was recently christened as Perseverance.

According to Fox News, the space agency has no plans to delay it's upcoming Mars mission, which is scheduled to be shot towards the red planet on July 17 this year.

Allard Beutel, the spokesman for NASA told Fox News in an email that "We are proactively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and have plans in place to address issues as they arise," however, "Currently, the coronavirus has not impacted the Mars Perseverance rover launch preps, and work is continuing on schedule".

The Perseverance rover would primarily be tasked with detecting fossilized remains of extraterrestrial beings on the Martian surface.

This probe would also become the first to launch a helicopter in the Martian skies, or for that matter, on any other planet, Fox News cited NASA.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, COVID 19, Perseverance
Ladies Up Trailer: In Netflix’s New All-Women Special, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh Dive Into Divorce, Casual Sex
Google Spotted Preparing Emergency Calling Details for Nest Aware

Related Stories

NASA Says Mars Rover 'Perseverance' on Schedule Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
  2. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
  3. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
  4. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  6. Realme 6i to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  8. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
  9. Realme 6 Pro Review
  10. Oppo Reno 3 4G Variant Debuts With Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  4. Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
  6. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
  7. Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  8. NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
  9. DoT Seeks Supreme Court Nod on 20-Year Window for Payments of AGR Dues
  10. Vivo Carnival Sale Kicks Off on Amazon; Discounts and No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V10 and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.