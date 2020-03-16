After two of its employees tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, NASA has made telework mandatory in two centres, while encouraging other employees to work remotely if they can.

The two employees who have tested positive for coronavirus are from Ames Research Center in California and the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

NASA made telework mandatory in both these centres.

"While we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any other NASA center as of today, March 14, out of an abundance of caution, all other NASA centers are transitioning to Stage 2 of our response framework. Center directors have been in contact with their employees about this status change and steps moving forward," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

"In Stage 2, telework is strongly encouraged for employees who can work remotely. I've directed employees to take home their laptop computer, power cord, NASA badge, and any other equipment needed to work effectively from an alternate location, as well as essential personal items they may need," Bridenstine said.

The NASA Administrator said that travel that is not mission-essential will be limited agency-wide.

"As I've told the NASA community, if you are performing mission-essential work on center, do not go to work if you feel sick. Everyone should take extra precautions to protect themselves and others," Bridenstine said.