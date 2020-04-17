Technology News
loading

Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will take an unusual - and more exhausting - route home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 April 2020 19:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts

The NASA astronauts completed a trip of 86.9 million miles in 205 days

Highlights
  • The astronauts safely landed in the Kazakh steppe on Friday
  • They will now take a more exhausting route home due to COVID-19
  • The trio made a trip of 86.9 million miles from 205 days in space

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will take an unusual - and more exhausting - route home after safely landing in the Kazakh steppe on Friday, a Russian healthcare official said, because of lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus.

A capsule carrying Morgan, Meir and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka touched down southeast of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan at 11:17am local time (10:47am IST), as scheduled, after nine months on the International Space Station.

But because all of Kazakhstan's provinces are in coronavirus lockdown, search and rescue teams could not set up base in Dzhezkazgan or provincial centre Karaganda, said Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, deputy head of Russia's Federal Medical Biological Agency.

Instead, the Baikonur cosmodrome located in Kazakhstan and rented by Russia was used as a base and the crew of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft will head there after being extracted from the capsule, Rogozhkin said in an interview broadcast online by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

From Baikonur, US astronauts will take a 300km (186 miles) drive to the city of Kzylorda, where they will board a NASA aircraft, he said, adding hours of exhausting land travel after 205 days in space, 3,280 orbits of Earth and a trip of 86.9 million miles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, International Space Station, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Amazon Alexa Voice-Based Assistant Gets a Long-Form Speaking Style
iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Suggest Thinner Bezels, Quad Rear Cameras, Smart Connector
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  2. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  3. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Max Design Surfaces to Suggest What Apple Has Planned for 2020
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  6. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  7. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  9. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
  10. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Data of the Dead: Virtual Immortality Shows Holes in Privacy Laws
  2. Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts
  3. Astronauts Meir, Morgan, Skripochka Return from International Space Station
  4. iQoo Neo 3 Official Render Confirms Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. COVID-19: Samsung Releases App to Remind Users to Wash Hands
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving One UI 2.1 Software Update, April Security Patch: Report
  7. Facebook Adding a New ‘Care’ Reaction Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Suggest Thinner Bezels, Quad Rear Cameras, Smart Connector
  9. Amazon Alexa Voice-Based Assistant Gets a Long-Form Speaking Style
  10. How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com