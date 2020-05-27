Technology News
loading

Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation

The galaxies first crashed more than 6 billion years ago.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2020 13:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation

Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Diaz, SMM (IAC) via Reuters

Highlights
  • Collisions can foster conditions for star formation
  • Data revealed a prolonged star-formation episode
  • The episode lasted from 6.2 billion to 4.2 billion years ago

A violent event on a colossal scale - the crash of two galaxies - may have paved the way for our solar system's birth. A star-formation binge in the Milky Way spanning the time when the solar system was born more than 4.5 billion years ago was apparently precipitated by the collision between our galaxy and a smaller one called Sagittarius, scientists said on Tuesday.

Such collisions typically do not involve stars smashing head-on, they said, but can foster conditions for star formation by, for example, amping up the amount of gas in a galaxy or having gas clouds come together.

The galaxies first crashed more than 6 billion years ago. Since then, Sagittarius - a "dwarf" galaxy 10,000 times less massive than the Milky Way - has twice passed through our galaxy's immense disk containing most of its roughly 100 billion stars. All three galactic interactions were associated with a burst of Milky Way star formation.

Data from the European Space Agency's Gaia space observatory revealed a prolonged star-formation episode from 6.2 billion to 4.2 billion years ago associated with the initial crash. Two other star-formation surges linked to the galactic collision peaked 1.9 billion years ago and 1 billion years ago, each lasting a few hundred million years.

"It is not really an impact like a car crash," said astronomer Tomás Ruiz-Lara of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias in Spain, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature Astronomy. "Some parts of Sagittarius and the Milky Way intersect, but stars do not crash. A star-star collision would be really, really rare."

The collision disrupted our galaxy's steady pace of star formation.

"First, we have the addition of material, gas, from Sagittarius that increases the amount of gas in our galaxy to form new stars. Second, you have the collision between gas clouds from Sagittarius and the Milky Way triggering star formation," Ruiz-Lara said.

"Third, gravitational instabilities induced by the interaction are able to trigger star formation," Ruiz-Lara added, by causing "ripples" in the density of the gaseous interstellar medium.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Solar System, Milky Way, Milky Way galaxy
Apple to Reopen About 100 US Stores, Most With Curbside Pickup

Related Stories

Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  3. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  6. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  8. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  10. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption
  2. SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo
  3. Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
  4. Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets With LTE Support Launched
  6. Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
  7. BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Apple to Reopen About 100 US Stores, Most With Curbside Pickup
  9. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Stick, a New Android-Based Streaming Device: Report
  10. macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update Debuts With Battery Health Management Feature for MacBooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com