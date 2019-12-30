Technology News
loading

Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman

Christina Koch arrives back on Earth in February 2020.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman

Photo Credit: NASA

Koch, who arrived at the space station March 14, was expected to be on a typical six-month mission

Highlights
  • Koch still has six weeks to go before returning to Earth
  • Koch had earlier made history in her stay aboard the orbital laboratory
  • In October, she was part of the first all-female spacewalk

NASA astronaut Christina Koch on Saturday set a new record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, eclipsing the record of 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in 2016-17. Koch still has six weeks to go before returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), Space.com reported. When she arrives back on Earth in February 2020, the Expedition 61 Flight Engineer will have spent more than 300 days in space.

Koch had earlier made history in her stay aboard the orbital laboratory. In October, she was part of the first all-female spacewalk.

"Having the opportunity to be up here for so long is truly an honour," Koch was quoted as saying at press interviews on Thursday.

"Peggy is a heroine of mine and has also been kind enough to mentor me through the years, so it is a reminder to give back and to mentor when I get back," she added.

Koch, who arrived at the space station March 14, was expected to be on a typical six-month mission.

NASA extended her stay, partly in a bid to collect more data about the effects of long-duration spaceflight.

Koch's mission is planned to be just shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut - 340 days, set by former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly during his one-year mission in 2015-16.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Christina Koch, NASA
Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays at CES 2020
Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart

Related Stories

Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Sues Apple Over Apple Watch’s Ability to Detect Atrial Fibrillation
  2. Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  3. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  4. Top 5 Space Moments of 2019
  5. Samsung's 'Clamshell' Foldable Phone May Go on Sale Before Galaxy S11
  6. Twitter System 'Outage' Briefly Blocked Trump Whistleblower Tweet
  7. Musk's Boring Company Tunnel in Las Vegas Could Be Operational Next Year
  8. Google Pixel 4a Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Single Main Camera
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  10. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15
  2. Huawei Mate Xs Receives 3C Certification Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped: Report
  3. Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart
  4. Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
  5. Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays at CES 2020
  6. Realme X50 Alleged Specifications Surface Online, Tip 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Prime Video January 2020 Releases: Star Trek: Picard, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and More
  8. Google Pixel 4a Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Single Main Camera: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung to Release 'Clamshell Foldable Phone Before Galaxy S11 Series: Report
  10. Twitter System 'Outage' Briefly Blocked Trump Whistleblower Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.