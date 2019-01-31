NDTV Gadgets360.com

China's Chang'e-4 Probe Wakes Up After First Lunar Night

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China's Chang'e-4 Probe Wakes Up After First Lunar Night

Photo Credit: CNSA

Yutu-2

The rover and the lander of China's Chang'e-4 probe have been awakened by sunlight after a long "sleep" during their first extremely cold night on the Moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Thursday.

The CNSA revealed that the lander woke up at 8.39pm Wednesday and the rover, Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2), awoke at about 8pm on Tuesday, surviving their first lunar night after making the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the Moon, Xinhua news agency reported.

A lunar day equals 14 days on Earth and a lunar night is the same length.

The Chang'e-4 probe switched to a dormant mode during the lunar night due to the lack of solar power.

Both the lander and the rover ended the dormant mode automatically according to the elevation angle of the sunlight. And the key instruments on the probe have started to work.

China's Chang'e-4 probe, launched on December 8, landed on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3.

Currently, the rover is located about 18 metres northwest of the lander. Communication and data transmission between ground control and the probe via the relay satellite Queqiao (Magpie Bridge) are stable, the CNSA said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Change-4
Uber Suspends Taxi Service in Barcelona After New Regulation
WhatsApp Payments Coming to More Countries Soon, Reveals Zuckerberg
Pricee
China's Chang'e-4 Probe Wakes Up After First Lunar Night
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  2. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  5. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  8. SBI Reportedly Left Banking Data of Millions Unprotected Online
  9. Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. ISRO Unveils Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.