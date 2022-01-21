Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • China Satellite in Close Encounter With Russian Anti Satellite Missile Test Debris: State Media

China Satellite in Close Encounter With Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test Debris: State Media

Russia denied that the space debris posed any danger.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 January 2022 11:31 IST
China Satellite in Close Encounter With Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test Debris: State Media

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Moscow blew up one of its old satellites in November in a missile test that sparked international anger

Highlights
  • Russia dismissed the concerns
  • Anti-satellite weapons are high-tech missiles possessed by few nations
  • The test was the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground

A Chinese satellite had a near collision with one of the many chunks of debris left by the fallout of a recent Russian anti-satellite missile test, state media reported.

Moscow blew up one of its old satellites in November in a missile test that sparked international anger because of the space debris it scattered around the Earth's orbit.

US officials accused Moscow of carrying out a "dangerous and irresponsible" strike that had created a cloud of debris and forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action.

Russia dismissed those concerns and denied that the space debris posed any danger but a new incident with a Chinese satellite suggests otherwise.

In the latest encounter, China's Tsinghua Science Satellite came as close as 14.5 metres from a piece of debris, the state-run Global Times reported late Wednesday.

The "extremely dangerous" event happened on Tuesday, the report added, citing a social media post by Chinese space authorities that has since been removed.

Space debris expert Liu Jing told the Global Times that it was rare for debris and spacecraft to be just a dozen metres apart, adding that the probability of collision this time was "very high" and should theoretically have called for evasive action.

Anti-satellite weapons are high-tech missiles possessed by few nations, and the move reignited concerns about an escalating arms race in space - encompassing everything from laser weapons to satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit.

The test was the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and generated more than 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris.

Last year there were close encounters between the Chinese space station and satellites operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which led to Beijing accusing the US of irresponsible and unsafe conduct in space.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Satellite, Russia, China
Google Appeals EUR 2.4-Billion Shopping Fine at Top EU Court

Related Stories

China Satellite in Close Encounter With Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test Debris: State Media
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  4. Redmi Note 11S Tipped to Sport an AMOLED Display Ahead of India Launch
  5. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  9. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  10. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship
  2. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack 18GB RAM and 512GB Storage
  4. Energy Impact of Crypto Mining Addressed in US House Hearing, Five Industry Experts Submit Testimonies
  5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams Invests His First Paycheck Into Bitcoin, Ether Through Coinbase
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G Launch Tipped by Bluetooth Certification Site; Galaxy M33 5G May Debut in India Soon
  7. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  8. Intel Said to Plan $20-Billion Chip Manufacturing Site in Ohio
  9. Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report
  10. 5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com