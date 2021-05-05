Technology News
loading

China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere

The roughly 100-foot object is orbiting Earth every 90 minutes.

By ANI | Updated: 5 May 2021 17:42 IST
China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere

Photo Credit: Hua Jiajun/VCG/Getty

The Long March 5B rocket blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on April 29, 2021

Highlights
  • Long March 5B is most likely to splash in one of the world's oceans
  • US Space Command is tracking the location of the rocket
  • The re-entry is expected around May 8

 The US Department of Defence has said it is tracking the Chinese Long March 5B-rocket that is out of control and set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere this weekend.

The Chinese rocket is expected to enter Earth's atmosphere around May 8 and US Space Command is tracking the rocket's trajectory amid concerns about where its debris may make an impact, CNN reported.

"US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of the Chinese Long March 5B in space, but its exact entry point into the Earth's atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry, which is expected around May 8," Pentagon's US Space Command said in a statement.

"Until then, the 18th Space Control Squadron will be offering daily updates to the rocket body's location on Space-track.org beginning May 4. USSPACECOM will provide additional information as it becomes available," it added.

The roughly 100-foot object is orbiting Earth every 90 minutes and zips past north of New York, Beijing and as far south as New Zealand, Fox News reported citing a space monitoring website.

The report said that despite the threat it is most likely to splash in one of the world's oceans or in an isolated area.

"I don't think people should take precautions. The risk that there will be some damage or that it would hit someone is pretty small - not negligible, it could happen - but the risk that it will hit you is incredibly tiny. And so I would not lose one second of sleep over this on a personal threat basis," Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard University, told CNN.

This comes a time when several experts in the West have raised concerns about the clandestine ambitions behind the construction of the Chinese station and triggering of a new ''space race''.

A recently-released intelligence report by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence on global threats said that China will continue to integrate space services - such as satellite reconnaissance and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) - and satellite communications into its weapons and command-and-control systems to erode the US military's information advantage.
 

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Long March 5B, Earth
Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked
Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon: Report

Related Stories

China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  4. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  5. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  6. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  8. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  9. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  10. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Websites Go Live; Design and Specifications Tipped
  3. Microsoft Counterfit Tool for Testing Security of AI Systems Released as Open-Source Project
  4. 100-Million-Year-Old Sauropod Dinosaur Bones Discovered in Meghalaya: Researchers
  5. Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere
  7. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Chrome Embraces Exploit Protection Feature Available on Windows 10
  9. Sony May Have Discontinued Its A-Mount DSLR Cameras, E-Commerce Listing Suggests
  10. Sea Level Rise From Antarctic Melt 30 percent Higher Than Previously Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com