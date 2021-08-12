Technology News
loading

China Is Developing A Lander For Manned Moon Missions: Report

A Chinese news report has referred to the landing project as a ‘national strategy.’

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 August 2021 14:06 IST
China Is Developing A Lander For Manned Moon Missions: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NASA

China in 2019 became the first country to send a probe to the Moon's far side

Highlights
  • CNSA hasn't officially confirmed a manned lunar mission yet
  • China is the first country to land a probe on Moon's 'dark side'
  • The manned lunar landing project is reportedly a “national strategy”

China's ambitious plans regarding its missions to the Moon are not new. In January 2019, China had already earned the distinction of being the first country to land a probe on the far side of the Moon, that is the section of the natural satellite that faces away from the Earth. Now, after two years, it appears that China is ready to widen its horizon when it comes to Moon travel and is taking active steps to enable manned landing on the Moon. A brief news report published by the Xiamen University School of Aeronautics and Astronautics on July 1 has pointed at the country aiming to develop a “human landing system for lunar missions.”

The report (via Space News) refers to the lunar landing project as a “national strategy” and has also named notable individuals heading the various allied projects. The original news report was published in the backdrop of an academic visit by the concerned parties.

Several members at China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) — a wing of the state-owned space and defense contractor China Aerospace Science and Technology — are working on a new launch vehicle for humans, that is one of the key and currently missing compliments in China's Moon mission plans.

As per the report, the meeting did not reveal what plans were in store for the development of the lander, but “current progress and future plans for human moon landings” were discussed. While the country has had a history of developing and testing launch vehicles, deeming it a “national strategy” suggests the importance that is being attached to the project.

Earlier this year, in March, China had also announced that they were working on two variants of super-heavy launch vehicles that are suitable for lunar projects. Within the next five years, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) said that it would develop a new generation crew launch vehicle as well as a heavy launch vehicle.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan for 2021-2025, that was approved in March, did not feature a specific manned lunar landing project.

However, more details could be seen in a fifth space white paper focusing on the objective of the next five years, expected to be released later this year.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, China Moon Mission, Moon, Moon Landing, Manned Moon Mission, CNSA, CAST, CALT
Smartwatch Users on Existing Wear OS Getting Google Pay, Messages Updates
Samsung Galaxy A12 With Exynos 850 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

China Is Developing A Lander For Manned Moon Missions: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  2. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Kenya Airways and Brazil's Embraer Agree to Study Flying Taxis, Develop Operating Models
  2. China Is Developing A Lander For Manned Moon Missions: Report
  3. Seagate One Touch Portable SSDs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 7,699
  4. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earphones With ANC, LED Lights, Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  5. Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Teaches Marvel Fans How to Pronounce the New Superhero’s Name
  6. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Exynos 850 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software
  8. Smartwatch Users on Existing Wear OS Getting Google Pay, Messages Updates
  9. Twitter Locks Congress Party Handles Over Privacy Policy Violation
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Independence Day Mahotsav, Crosses 49 Million Downloads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com