China Mars Probe Tianwen-1 Photographs Earth en Route to Red Planet

Tianwen-1 Mars probe sent back a photo of the Earth and the Moon from 1.2 million km away, three days after launch.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 July 2020 11:59 IST
China Mars Probe Tianwen-1 Photographs Earth en Route to Red Planet

Photo Credit: China National Space Administration via AFP

The photo released by Chinese National Space Administration

  • The image shows the two celestial bodies
  • The mission aims to enter Martian orbit seven months after the launch
  • The rover had by Tuesday traveled least 1.5 million kilometres from Earth

China's first Mars probe has beamed back a photo of the Earth and the Moon as it heads toward its destination, the country's space agency said Tuesday.

The image, which shows the two celestial bodies as small crescents in the empty darkness of space, was taken 1.2 million km away from Earth three days after the Tianwen-1 mission was launched on Thursday, the China National Space Administration said.

China joined the United States and United Arab Emirates this month in launching a mission to Mars, taking advantage of a period when Mars and Earth are favourably aligned.

The mission, given a name that means "Questions to Heaven," aims to enter Martian orbit seven months after the launch and release a small rover to study the planet's surface.

It's the latest milestone in Beijing's space programme, which has sent two rovers to the Moon and set up a satellite navigation, Beidou, to rival the United States' GPS.

The National Space Administration on Tuesday said Tianwen-1, which has left Earth's gravitational field, "is currently in good flight conditions, has balanced fuel and is operating normally."

The rover had by Tuesday traveled least 1.5 million km from Earth, the agency said -- just a fraction of the 55 million km it must traverse before it reaches Mars.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tianwen-1, China Space Mission, China Mars Mission
