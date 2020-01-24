Technology News
loading

China to Launch Its Mars Probe in July Aboard Long March-5 Y4 Rocket

China will send a probe to orbit, land, and deploy a rover on Mars.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China to Launch Its Mars Probe in July Aboard Long March-5 Y4 Rocket

A total of 24 high thrust hydrogen-oxygen rocket engine tests will be conducted this year

Highlights
  • The Mars probe will be sent by the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket
  • China will send a probe to orbit and land and deploy a rover on Mars
  • In 2020, the Long March-5 rocket will carry out several missions

China announced that it will launch its first Mars mission probe in July this year, China Youth Daily reported on Thursday.

This is the first time the country disclosed the launch month of its Mars exploration programme, according to the newspaper which cited sources from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The Mars probe will be sent by the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket.

The Long March-5 Y4 rocket has recently completed a 100-second test for its high thrust hydrogen-oxygen engine, which is the last engine examination before the final assembly, Xinhua reported.

According to the CASC, China will send a probe to orbit and land and deploy a rover on Mars.

In 2020, the Long March-5 rocket will carry out several missions, including the Mars probe launch and the lunar sample return.

A total of 24 high thrust hydrogen-oxygen rocket engine tests will be conducted this year for these missions.

In November last year, China unveiled an experiment simulating the process of a probe hovering, avoiding obstacles and descending to land on Mars.

The experiment was held on a trial ground, the largest one in Asia for test landing on extraterrestrial bodies, in Huailai county, Hebei province, reported Xinhua.

How to safely land on Mars is one of the biggest challenges facing the mission.

The experiment simulated the gravity of Mars, about one-third of the gravity on Earth, to test the design of the lander.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Mars, CASC
Samsung Galaxy A11 Spotted on US FCC With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

China to Launch Its Mars Probe in July Aboard Long March-5 Y4 Rocket
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  3. Poco X2 Expected to Launch in February, Poco F2 Confirmed
  4. Realme X2 Pro to Get Wi-Fi Calling This Month, Other Realme Phones by End of Q1
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  7. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
  9. OnePlus Shows Off Black Prototype of Its Concept One Smartphone
  10. WhatsApp Animated Stickers, Disappearing Messages Tweaks Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. China to Launch Its Mars Probe in July Aboard Long March-5 Y4 Rocket
  2. Samsung Galaxy A11 Spotted on US FCC With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Elon Musk Called a Genius by US President Donald Trump
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Introduce Quick Share Feature Similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report
  5. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan to Offer 71 Days of Increased Validity in Republic Day Offer
  6. Vivo Trademarks Super FlashCharge Technology, Tipped to Offer 55W Output on Upcoming iQoo 5G Flagship Phone
  7. OnePlus Concept One Black Colour Prototype Showcased
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Said to Feature Ultra-Thin Glass Display, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Poco to Launch New Phone in India Next Month, Poco F2 Separately Confirmed
  10. Samsung Galaxy A21s Tipped to Sport Macro Camera, Colour Options Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.