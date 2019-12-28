Technology News
loading

China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission

The successful launch is a key part of China's ambitious plans for a mission to the Red Planet next year.

By | Updated: 28 December 2019 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission

Photo Credit: STR/ AFP

Long March 5 carrying a Shijian 20 test satellite payload blasted off from the Wenchang launch site

Highlights
  • The launch is aimed to test technologies related to future space missions
  • Long March 5 rocket is tasked with important missions
  • China successfully launched the first Long March 5 in November 2016

China Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a major step forward for its planned mission to Mars in 2020. The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket carrying a Shijian 20 test satellite payload blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45pm (12:45pm GMT or 6:15pm IST), a livestream from state broadcaster CCTV showed.

"After more than 2,000 seconds, the Shijian 20 satellite was sent into its predetermined orbit," the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The rocket launch "tests key technologies related to future space missions," Xinhua said.

The successful launch is a key part of China's ambitious plans for a mission to the Red Planet next year and hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022.

"The Long March 5 rocket is tasked with important missions," Wu Yanhua, the deputy head of China's National Space Administration, said in a video released by CCTV last week.

"It will be tasked with a series of key missions including launching China's first Mars probe, the Chang'e-5 lunar probe and a core module for the manned space station."

More than a million people watched an online livestream of the launch and crowds gathered near the island launch site cheered as the rocket blasted off into the night sky, videos posted on social media showed.

"Fat Five," the rocket's nickname, was a trending topic on the Twitter-like Weibo social media platform.

Friday's success gets the space programme back on track after a previous attempt in July 2017 failed mid-launch.

The Long March 5 Y2 was supposed to put the Shijian 18 experimental communications satellite into orbit and its failure delayed plans to use the rocket in a planned mission to collect lunar samples in the second half of 2017.

China successfully launched the first Long March 5 in November 2016, which it said at the time was the most powerful launcher it had yet developed.

The Long March 5, which is capable of carrying up to 25 tonnes, is comparable in capacity to the US-made Delta IV Heavy and Russia's Proton-M, some of the most powerful launchers in existence, according to NASASpaceFlight.com.

By contrast the US's Saturn V, which delivered astronauts to the Moon in 1969, was designed to deliver some 140 tonnes of payload into low Earth orbit.

Space ambitions
Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space programme in an effort to catch up with its rival the United States and affirm its status as a major world power.

In 2003, the Asian giant, which now spends more than Russia and Japan on its civil and military space programmes, became only the third nation to put a human into orbit.

In January 2019, China became the first nation to land a probe on the far side of the Moon.

The Chang'e-4 lander -- named after the Moon goddess in Chinese mythology -- released a rover in the Moon's South Pole-Aitken Basin shortly after New Year.

In November China completed a test of its Mars exploration lander, ahead of its first mission to the Red Planet slated for 2020 which is planned to deploy a rover to explore the Martian surface.

China also aims to have a manned space station in orbit in 2022.

The Tiangong -- or "Heavenly Palace" -- is set to replace the International Space Station, which is due to be retired in 2024.

China will also seek to build an international lunar base, possibly using 3D printing technology, in the future, Wu said in January.

China's space programme has alarmed the US, which fears that Beijing will threaten its dominance in space.

The White House announced the creation of a new military arm called the Space Force earlier this month, with President Donald Trump calling space "the world's newest warfighting domain."

NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions

China Starts Testing Long March 5, Its Largest and Most Powerful Rocket

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Long March 5, Shijian 20, 2020 Mars
The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Autumn 2020 on Disney+
26GHz Band Inclusion in Spectrum Auction Said to Be a Distant Possibility

Related Stories

China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  2. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  3. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Vivo V17 Review
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site
  7. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  8. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. 26GHz Band Inclusion in Spectrum Auction Said to Be a Distant Possibility
  2. China Launches Powerful Rocket in Boost for 2020 Mars Mission
  3. The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Autumn 2020 on Disney+
  4. Internet Shutdowns Costing Telecom Operators Crores in Lost Revenue
  5. Spotify to Suspend Political Advertising in 2020
  6. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover to Seek Ancient Life, Prepare Human Missions
  7. UK Competition Regulator to Dig Deeper Into Amazon-Deliveroo Deal
  8. YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Creators Deal With Copyright Claims
  9. Wikimedia Foundation Expresses Worry Over India's Proposed Intermediary Rules
  10. Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packages for Bengali Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.