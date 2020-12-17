Technology News
loading

China to Share Moon Samples Brought to Earth by Chang’e 5 Probe With Other Countries

The material collected during the Chang'e 5 mission will further scientists' understanding of the Moon's origins.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 December 2020 17:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China to Share Moon Samples Brought to Earth by Chang’e 5 Probe With Other Countries

Researchers work around Chang'e 5 lunar return capsule carrying moon sample next to Chinese national flag

Highlights
  • China was willing to cooperate with US agencies and scientists
  • China has not disclosed the amount of samples that it had retrieved
  • The plan was to collect 2 kg (4.41 lb) of rocks and soil

China will share data and samples from the moon obtained by its Chang'e 5 probe on the basis of international conventions though "unfortunate" US restrictions on cooperation might prevent it getting any, the deputy head of its space agency said.

The probe landed in the northern region of Inner Mongolia in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the first lunar rocks and soil retrieved by any country since the 1970s and making China the third country ever to obtain lunar samples.

The material collected during the Chang'e 5 mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the Moon, will further scientists' understanding of the Moon's origins.

The mission also tested China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions in the solar system.

"In accordance with international cooperation conventions and multilateral and bilateral cooperation pacts, we will issue rules on managing the Moon samples and data," said Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration.

"We will share with the relevant countries and scientists overseas, and some of them may be given as national gifts in accordance with international practices."

When asked if China would share any samples with the United States, which limits its NASA space agency from directly cooperating with China, Wu said existing US restrictions were "unfortunate".

"The Chinese government is willing to share lunar samples with like-minded institutions and scientists from various countries," Wu said.

"To be able to cooperate or not depends on US policy," Wu said.

China was willing to cooperate with US agencies and scientists on the basis of equal benefit and win-win cooperation, he said.

China has not disclosed the amount of samples that it had retrieved. The plan was to collect 2 kg (4.41 lb) of rocks and soil.

"We will announce this soon," Hu Hao, chief designer of the third phase of China's lunar exploration programme, told Reuters on the sidelines of the briefing.

"We have not taken them out (of the probe) yet."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CNSA, Chang e 5, Moon
Bitcoin Peaks Past $23,000, Spurred by Surging Investor Interest

Related Stories

China to Share Moon Samples Brought to Earth by Chang’e 5 Probe With Other Countries
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  2. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  4. Google Faces Lawsuit in US Over 'Anti-Competitive' Online Ad Sales
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  7. Asus Brings More ZenBook, VivoBook Models With Tiger Lake CPUs to India
  8. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Received MeitY’s Nod: RTI Responses Reveal
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Qualcomm Partnership for Project Treble Promises to Support 4 Android OS Versions, on Upcoming Snapdragon Phones
  2. China to Share Moon Samples Brought to Earth by Chang’e 5 Probe With Other Countries
  3. Bitcoin Peaks Past $23,000, Spurred by Surging Investor Interest
  4. WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon
  5. Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India
  6. Google Photos Adds Maps Timeline Feature to Show Pictures Taken on Routes During Trips
  7. Google Assistant Driving Mode Rollout Expands, a Substitute for Android Auto
  8. Asus ZenBook, Asus VivoBook Models With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  9. The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com