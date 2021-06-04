Technology News
loading

Cow Cheese Without the Cow: This US Startup Is Producing Animal-Free Mozzarella

The company has found a way to produce casein, the "hero ingredient" in the cheesemaking process, without involving a single animal.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 June 2021 10:54 IST
Cow Cheese Without the Cow: This US Startup Is Producing Animal-Free Mozzarella

Photo Credit: New Culture

New Culture says says that the casein protein is the "hero ingredient"

Highlights
  • Casein protein is used to prerpare the animal-free cheese
  • It is developed by San Francisco-based New Culture
  • New Culture says it harnesses the wonders of fermentation

A team of scientists at New Culture, a San Francisco-based startup, is set to modernise the art of cheesemaking. The scientists are aiming to launch what they describe as animal-free Mozzarella by late 2023. The creation of “real cow cheese without the cow” involves the fermentation process to create casein, leading to a piece of genuine dairy cheese. The company says that the story of dairy cheese goes back over 2,000 years but it's caused irreparable harm to animals, the planet, and even humans.

The company says it harnesses the wonders of fermentation and here's how. It says that the casein protein is the “hero ingredient” and is the main dairy protein in cow's milk. It, in fact, forms around 80 percent of milk's protein content.

On the New Culture website, the company says that its “mozzarella is different to any other mozzarella you've tried, yet also remarkably similar. It's got the same taste, texture, melt and stretch as the cheese we all know and love. But it's also animal-free, lactose-free, and planet-friendly.”

It adds, “Casein proteins drive the cheesemaking process, as they create the milk curd that most cheeses are made from. Casein also gives dairy cheese its delicious character, including mozzarella's famous melt and stretch.”

New Culture co-founder Matt Gibson says that while casein protein is very difficult to make using precision fermentation, his team and company have made some major breakthroughs over the past 18 months. "We are making a range of casein proteins and have completely mastered the art of reconstructing casein micelles with any and all types of animal-free casein," he was quoted as saying by Food Navigator.

The company adds on its website that during the fermentation process it harnessed the power of microorganisms to convert one food product into another. "Take turning milk into cheese, for example. Hungry microorganisms digest the natural proteins and sugars in milk, and voilà! Cheese is born. We house our microorganisms in fermentation tanks, feed them sugar, and then collect the casein they produce in return."

The team blends animal-free casein proteins with a few other ingredients such as water, fat, a touch of sugar, vitamins, and minerals to make truly great cheese. The company uses plant-based fats such as coconut oil, sunflower oil, and canola oil. Not just that, they only use plant-based sugars, such as glucose from corn, and maltose from seeds and grains. "We also mix in nutritious minerals and vitamins, such as calcium, phosphate, vitamin A, and vitamin B," it says.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cheese, Vegan Cheese, Animal-Free Cheese, New Culture
Amazon Faces Legal Notice From SGPC for Selling Sacred Sikh Texts Online
Elon Musk Tweet Dents Bitcoin, but Weekly Gain in Prospect

Related Stories

Cow Cheese Without the Cow: This US Startup Is Producing Animal-Free Mozzarella
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  10. Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5
#Latest Stories
  1. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
  2. Facebook Marketplace in EU, UK Antitrust Crosshairs Over Use of Classified Ad Data
  3. HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch
  4. PUBG’s UAZ Jeep Seen in Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser, Erangel Map Also Mentioned
  5. MIT Researchers Create Programmable Digital Fibre That Can Be Sewn Into Fabrics
  6. Motorola Defy Series Could Soon Be Relaunched, May Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC: Report
  7. Google Takes Cue From Apple, Plans to Let Android Users Opt Out of Advertisement Tracking Later This Year
  8. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste, Solar Panels to ISS
  9. Bitcoin, Dogecoin vs Gold: Which Investment in 2021 Would Have Made You Richer?
  10. iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, Redesigned iPad mini in the Works: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com