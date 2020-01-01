Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Chandrayaan 3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter

Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter

Chandrayaan-3 will have a "similar configuration" as Chandrayaan-2, Sivan said.

By | Updated: 1 January 2020 15:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter

Chandrayaan-3 will have a "similar configuration" as the previous mission

Highlights
  • The last mission failed to successfully land on the moon
  • Chandrayaan-3 mission will have a lander and a rover
  • Chandrayaan-2 successfully deployed a lunar orbiter around Moon

India has approved its third lunar mission months after its last one failed to successfully land on the moon, its space agency said on Wednesday, the latest effort in its ambitions to become a low-cost space power. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will have a lander and a rover, but not an orbiter, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan told reporters at its headquarters in Bengaluru, according to an official telecast. The Chandrayaan-2 mission in September successfully deployed a lunar orbiter that relays scientific data back to earth, but was unable to place a rover on the lunar surface after a “hard” landing.

That mission had aimed to land on the south pole of the moon, where no other lunar mission had gone before. The region is believed to contain water as craters in the region are largely unaffected by the high temperatures of the sun.

ISRO had hoped to confirm the presence of water in the form of ice, first detected on its mission in 2008.

Chandrayaan-3 will have a "similar configuration" as the previous mission, Sivan said.


Only the United States, Russia, and China have landed on the moon. Beijing's Chang'e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon last year, while Israel made an unsuccessful attempt to land its Beresheet spacecraft on the moon in April 2019.

India's third lunar mission will likely launch in 2020 and will cost less than its previous mission, the PTI news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Jitendra Singh, junior minister for the department of space.

Sivan also said ISRO was making "good progress" for its human space-flight mission slated for late 2021, adding that four astronauts had been picked for training, which will be planned later this month. The project, called Gaganyaan, would cost less than Rs. 10,000 crores, the government said in 2018.

India has developed a reputation for pioneering affordable satellite launches and space missions. Its unmanned Mars mission in 2014 cost just $74 million, less than the budget of the Hollywood space blockbuster Gravity.

Sivan also announced that ISRO had begun the land acquisition process for a second spaceport in the port city of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Chandrayaan-3 Launch in 2020, Minister Claims

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 3, Chandrayaan 2, K Sivan, ISRO
Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Opens Registrations for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro ColorOS 7 Trial
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Leaked Live Images Show a Familiar Design
  5. For Anurag Kashyap, Netflix’s Ghost Stories Is His Horror Movie Pitch
  6. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  7. TCL to Unveil Next-Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020
  8. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  10. Scientists Discover Three New Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model in 2020 With In-Display Touch ID, Ditching Face ID Completely: Report
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure, Will Not Carry an Orbiter
  3. Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Identified, Training Begins This Month: ISRO
  4. Oppo Opens Registrations for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Trial Version: All Details
  5. Samsung Patent Application Highlights a Phone With Expandable Display
  6. Tesla Must Face Lawsuit Claiming Racism at California Factory
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 to Succeed Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ Successor Will Debut as Galaxy S20 Ultra: Report
  8. Realme X50 5G Teaser Shows Off the Front, Reveals Pill-Shaped Dual Selfie Camera Module
  9. Apple's New Patent Details Virtual Speakers That Can Simulate Sound From Anywhere in the Room
  10. Flipkart Ties Up With Government to Empower Artisans, SHGs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.