Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere

Chandrayaan-2 detected Argon-40 from an altitude of about 100km, ISRO said.

By | Updated: 2 November 2019 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere

The detection of Ar40 helped in capturing the day-night variations of concentration

Highlights
  • Argon-40 (40Ar) is one of the isotopes of the noble gas called Argon
  • It originates from the radioactive disintegration of Potassium-40
  • Argon-40 is an important constituent of the lunar exosphere

The Chandra's Atmospheric Composition Explorer-2 (CHACE-2) payload aboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter has detected Argon-40, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to ISRO, the Orbiter that is orbiting the moon has detected Argon-40 from an altitude of about 100 km.

Argon-40 (40Ar), which is one of the isotopes of the noble gas Argon, is an important constituent of the lunar exosphere, ISRO said on Thursday.

Planetary scientists prefer to call the thin gaseous envelope around the Moon as the 'Lunar exosphere' since it is so tenuous that the gas atoms very rarely collide with each other, ISRO said.

According to ISRO, Argon-40 or 40Ar originates from the radioactive disintegration of Potassium-40 (40K).

The radioactive 40K nuclide, which is present deep below the lunar surface, disintegrates to 40Ar, which, in turn, diffuses through the intergranular space and makes way up to the lunar exosphere through seepages and faults.

The Indian space agency said CHACE-2 payload, is a neutral mass spectrometer-based payload which can detect constituents in the lunar neutral exosphere in the range of 1-300 amu (atomic mass unit).

As part of its early operation, it has detected 40Ar in the lunar exosphere from an altitude of about100 km, capturing the day-night variations of concentration.

The 40Ar being a condensable gas at the temperatures and pressures that prevail on the lunar surface, condenses during lunar night. After lunar dawn, the 40Ar starts getting released to the lunar exosphere, ISRO said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan-2, ISRO
Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Indian Retailer Said to Face Antitrust Hurdle
Google, Walmart Help Drive India Payments Past 1 Billion Transactions
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Apple TV+ Now Live: Here's How to Get It Free for a Year
  3. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  4. Government Said to Form Panel to Address Telecom Woes
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  8. Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Walmart Help Drive India Payments Past 1 Billion Transactions
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  3. Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Indian Retailer Said to Face Antitrust Hurdle
  4. Apple Asks US to Waive Tariffs on Chinese-Made Watches, iPhone Parts, AirPods
  5. WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus
  6. Google to Buy Wearables Maker Fitbit for $2.1 Billion
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments Grew for First Time in Two Years in Q3 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  8. Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.