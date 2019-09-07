Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Healthy in Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO official

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official said after the Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations.

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 10:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Healthy in Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO official

The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre

Highlights
  • Orbiter payloads will conduct remote-sensing observations from orbit
  • It carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface
  • The lander lost communication with ground stations during its descent

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official said after the Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface early on Saturday. "The orbiter is healthy, intact, functioning normally and safely in the Lunar orbit," the official told PTI.

The mission life of the 2,379kg orbiter is one year. The orbiter payloads will conduct remote-sensing observations from a 100km orbit. Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1 mission undertaken more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram), and rover (Pragyan). The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon.

ISRO on September 2 successfully carried out the separation of lander Vikram (with rover Pragyan housed inside) from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. In the early hours of Saturday, communication from Vikram lander to ground stations was lost during its powered descent to the Lunar surface, and ISRO said data is being analysed.

"Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground stations was lost," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

"The data is being analysed", he added at the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru as disappointment was writ large on the faces of ISRO scientists.

PM Modi, who flew into Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touchdown of Vikram, told ISRO scientists not to get dejected and disheartened and said the country was proud of them. "I see disappointment on your faces. No need to get dejected. We have learnt a lot," PM Modi said. "These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 2, Chandrayaan, ISRO, Vikram, Vikram Lander
ISRO Loses Contact With Vikram Lander During Final Descent to Lunar Surface
Apple Says Uighurs Targeted in iPhone Attack but Disputes Google Findings
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Healthy in Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO official
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  2. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  3. How to Watch Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Live Online
  4. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Healthy in Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO official
  6. ISRO Loses Contact With Vikram Lander During Final Descent to Moon
  7. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  8. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Says Uighurs Targeted in iPhone Attack but Disputes Google Findings
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Healthy in Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO official
  3. ISRO Loses Contact With Vikram Lander During Final Descent to Lunar Surface
  4. Mi Charge Turbo Wireless Charging Tech to Launch on September 9, Xiaomi Confirms
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing: India Time, How to Watch Live Stream Video by ISRO
  6. Huawei FreeBuds 3 Unveiled With Active Noise Cancellation, Mate X May Go on Sale Next Month
  7. Xiaomi Testing an Ad Switch Tool in MIUI to Let Users Opt Out of Seeing Ads
  8. Google Pixel 4 Series 90Hz Displays Confirmed by Android 10 Source Code: Report
  9. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  10. Match Analysts Unfazed After Facebook Expands Dating Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.