The Indian space agency has rectified the fault in its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) whose Monday flight with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was called off one hour before its lift off. While there is no official word about the status of the rocket since the flight was called off due to a technical snag, it is learnt from officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that the glitch has been rectified.

"Couple of dates are being looked at for the rocket's launch. It could be between July 20-23," an official told IANS preferring anonymity.

The rocket GSLV-Mk III was supposed to lift off at 2:51am on Monday with India's second moon mission spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

One hour before the lift-off officials detected a snag and called off the mission.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO tweeted and didn't elaborate further.

ISRO had earlier constituted a multidisciplinary expert committee to study the technical glitch in the GSLV-Mk III rocket.

The ISRO officials to whom IANS spoke heaved a sigh of relief that the technical glitch was detected ahead of the rocket's launch by saving the Rs. 978 crore worth rocket and the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

Non-building of sufficient pressure in the helium tanks in the 'Bahubali' rocket could be the reason for calling off the moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2 one hour before the rocket's take off, said two retired official of Indian space organisation told IANS.