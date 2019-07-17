Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, GSLV Rocket Glitch Rectified

The Moon mission could be launched between July 20 and 23.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 16:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, GSLV Rocket Glitch Rectified

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Indian space agency has rectified the fault in its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) whose Monday flight with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was called off one hour before its lift off. While there is no official word about the status of the rocket since the flight was called off due to a technical snag, it is learnt from officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that the glitch has been rectified.

"Couple of dates are being looked at for the rocket's launch. It could be between July 20-23," an official told IANS preferring anonymity.

The rocket GSLV-Mk III was supposed to lift off at 2:51am on Monday with India's second moon mission spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

One hour before the lift-off officials detected a snag and called off the mission.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO tweeted and didn't elaborate further.

ISRO had earlier constituted a multidisciplinary expert committee to study the technical glitch in the GSLV-Mk III rocket.

The ISRO officials to whom IANS spoke heaved a sigh of relief that the technical glitch was detected ahead of the rocket's launch by saving the Rs. 978 crore worth rocket and the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

Non-building of sufficient pressure in the helium tanks in the 'Bahubali' rocket could be the reason for calling off the moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2 one hour before the rocket's take off, said two retired official of Indian space organisation told IANS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, GSLV Mk III, Chandrayaan 2
Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Y9 to Get GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS File System With New Update
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, GSLV Rocket Glitch Rectified
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  3. Mi A3 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Official Launch Today
  4. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  6. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  7. This Redmi K20 Pro Special Edition Is Going to Cost Rs. 4,80,000 in India
  8. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro Getting New Update in India With Camera Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, GSLV Rocket Glitch Rectified
  2. Sex Tech In, Skimpy Outfits Out as CES Gadget Show Seeks Diversity
  3. Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Y9 to Get GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS File System With New Update
  4. Google Parent Alphabet Unveils App to Provide Air-Traffic Control for Drones
  5. FaceApp Goes Viral Again, but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
  6. Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online
  8. World Emoji Day 2019: Apple, Google Reveal New Emojis Coming Later This Year
  9. Uplay+ Game Subscription Service to Include Over 100 Games Including Assassin's Creed Series, Ubisoft Classics, Upcoming Releases
  10. Anker Soundcore Model Zero Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 17,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.