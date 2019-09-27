Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Chandrayaan 2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site

Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site

"Vikram had a hard landing and the precise location of the spacecraft in the lunar highlands has yet to be determined.”

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site
Highlights
  • The images were captured by NASA's reconnaissance orbiter of Moon
  • Vikram had attempted soft landing on a patch of lunar highland plains
  • The lunar highland plains lie between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters

Vikram had a "hard landing", NASA said on Friday, as it released high-resolution images captured by its reconnaissance orbiter of the Moon's unchartered south pole where the Chandrayaan 2 lander attempted to soft-land during the ambitious mission three weeks ago.

The module had attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7. The site was about 600 km from the south pole in a relatively ancient terrain, according to the US space agency.

"Vikram had a hard landing and the precise location of the spacecraft in the lunar highlands has yet to be determined,” the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said. “The scene was captured from a Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) Quickmap fly-around of the targeted landing site image width is about 150 kilometres across the centre."

Vikram was scheduled to touch down on September 7. This event was India's first attempt to soft land on the Moon and could have propelled it into a select club of countries to have landed on the lunar surface. After Vikram lost contact with ground stations, just 2.1 km above the touchdown site, the possibility of establishing contact with the lander had a deadline of September 21, because after that the region entered into a lunar night.

ISRO had said the mission life of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover it carried will be one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

The lunar nights can be very cold, especially in the south polar region where Vikram is lying. Temperatures could drop to as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius during the lunar night. The instruments aboard the lander are not designed to withstand that kind of temperature. The electronics would not work in absence of solar energy and would get permanently damaged.

The NASA orbiter passed over the Vikram landing site on September 17 and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area; so far the LROC team has not been able to locate or image the lander.

“LRO will next fly over the landing site on October 14 when lighting conditions will be more favourable,” John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, Goddard Space Flight Centre, told PTI via email.

"It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow. The lighting will be favourable when LRO passes over the site in October and once again attempts to locate and image the lander," NASA said. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ISRO, Chandrayaan 2
FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  2. OnePlus 7T Review
  3. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  4. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display Launched in India
  5. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  6. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance Launched
  7. Lenovo Z6 Pro, Moto G7, Others to Get Discounts, Offers During Flipkart Sale
  8. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  9. OnePlus 7T With 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India
  10. FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 5 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site
  4. FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
  5. Facebook-Backed Libra Group Pledges to 'Reassure' Regulators
  6. Uber Unveils Revamped App With More Transit Options, Passenger Safety Features
  7. DoorDash Breach Exposes Data of Nearly 5 Million Users
  8. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
  9. Amazon Offers a Way to Delete Alexa Recordings Automatically
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo E-Store: Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.