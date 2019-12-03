Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander was scheduled to make a soft-landing near the south pole of the Moon on September 7.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 08:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site

Photo Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

Chandrayaan-2: "S" indicates Vikram lander debris identified by Shanmuga Subramanian, an IT professional

Highlights
  • NASA made the announcement on Monday
  • It released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
  • NASA image showed the site of the Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander impact

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lunar lander, which crashed on its final approach to the Moon's surface in September, has been found thanks in part to the sleuthing efforts of an amateur space enthusiast. NASA made the announcement on Monday, releasing an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft's impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US). A version of the picture was marked up to show the associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometres.

In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26 (but taken on September 17), inviting the public to compare it with images of the same area before the crash to find signs of the lander.

The first person to come up with a positive identification was Shanmuga "Shan" Subramanian, a 33-year-old IT professional from Chennai, who told AFP that NASA's inability to find the lander on its own had sparked his interest.

"I had side-by-side comparison of those two images on two of my laptops... on one side there was the old image, and another side there was the new image released by NASA," he said, adding he was helped by fellow Twitter and Reddit users.

"It was quite hard, but (I) spent some effort," said the self-professed space nerd, finally announcing his discovery on Twitter on October 3.

NASA then performed additional searches in the area and officially announced the finding almost two months later.

"NASA has to be 100 percent sure before they can go public, and that's the reason they waited to confirm it, and even I would have done the same," said Subramanian.

Blasting off in July, emerging Asian giant India had hoped with its Chandrayaan-2 ("Moon Vehicle 2") mission to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and regional rival China to make a successful Moon landing, and the first on the lunar south pole.

The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometres above the surface.

Days after the failed landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation said it had located the lander, but hadn't been able to establish communication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Chandrayaan-2, Vikram
Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. Vivo V17 Render Leak Tips Design, Camera Details Ahead of India Launch
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  8. NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  9. Xiaomi Unveils 3-in-1 Device Packing a Flashlight, Lamp, and Power Bank
  10. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  2. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  3. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  4. Xiaomi Unveils 3-in-1 Flashlight, Lamp, Power Bank With 2,600mAh Battery
  5. Intel Unveils New Design, Engineering Centre in Hyderabad
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme C2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Fix for Touch Responsiveness Issue
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  9. DuckDuckGo Is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Default Search Engine
  10. Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.