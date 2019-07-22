Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO

The GSLV-Mk III rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:43pm later today

Updated: 22 July 2019 10:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

Highlights
  • The rocket will undergo checks and fueling during the countdown
  • The lift-off is scheduled at 2:43pm today
  • After 16 minutes of flight, Chandrayaan-2 will be released into its orbit

The countdown for Monday's Rs. 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission launch that started at 6:43pm on Sunday is progressing smoothly, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The rocket and spacecraft's systems will undergo checks and fueling during the countdown.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:43pm later.

According to ISRO, fueling of the second stage/engine with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and nitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) has been completed.

The GSLV-Mk III rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was originally scheduled for flight at 2:51am on July 15. However, the flight was postponed after a technical snag was detected an hour prior to the rocket lift-off.

The ISRO later rectified the fault in its 44-metre Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). Weighing about 640-tonne, the GSLV-Mk III rocket is nicknamed 'Bahubali' after the hero of a successful film of the same name.

Just like the protagonist of the film lifted a heavy Lingam in one of its scenes, the rocket will carry the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

About 16-minutes into its flight, the Rs. 375-crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to sling the Rs. 603-crore Chandrayaan-2 into its 170x39,120-km orbit.

ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets so far. The first carried Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment in December 2014. The second and third GSLV-Mk III carried communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 in February 2017 and November 2018 respectively.

GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission in 2022.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, GSLV-Mk III, Chandrayaan 2
Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Review
  2. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  4. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  5. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
  7. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Leaked; Renders Also Surface Based on Initial Leaks
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  4. Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Stream: Lift-Off Time, How to Watch Mission Launch Live on Mobile, PC
  6. Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. Loki TV Series Follows The Avengers-Era Loki, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. WandaVision Adds Captain Marvel Character, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.