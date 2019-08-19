Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Tomorrow: ISRO

After the lunar orbit insertion, four more orbit manoeuvres will be needed before Chandrayaan-2 reaches the final orbit.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Tomorrow: ISRO

Photo Credit: ISRO

Vikram lander mounted on top of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter

In a significant milestone for India's Moon mission, ISRO will fire Chandrayaan-2's liquid engine on Tuesday to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit.

"It's tomorrow morning (tentatively between 8:30am and 9:30am). It's challenging," Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan told PTI on Monday on the operation to put the spacecraft in an orbit around the Moon.

Following this, there will be further four-orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from Moon's surface, ISRO has said.
Subsequently, the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7, ISRO said.
Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.

All systems on board Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normal, ISRO said on August 14.
According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-2 — India's second lunar expedition — will shed light on a completely unexplored region of the Moon, its South Pole.

"This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface," the space agency has said.

"While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan-1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition," it said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Chandrayaan 2
Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Tomorrow: ISRO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  4. Nokia 7.2 May Feature a Circular Camera Design, Slim Body
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  6. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  9. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Tomorrow: ISRO
  3. Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India
  4. Redmi 8A Leaked Live Images Show Dual Rear Cameras, Reveal Snapdragon 439 and 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Apple Watch Series 5 May Come in Ceramic, Titanium Versions This Year
  6. Google Stops Sharing Some Android Phone Data With Telecom Operators Over Privacy Fears
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report
  8. Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon
  9. Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change
  10. Google Maps Helps Reunite Father With Daughter After 4 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.