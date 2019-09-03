Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram

The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled for Wednesday.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 11:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram

Photo Credit: YouTube/ ISRO Official

India's first moon lander - Vikram - on Tuesday got nearer to the Moon with the Indian space agency successfully completing the first of the two de-orbital operations.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the de-orbital operation began at 8:50am as planned. Using the onboard propulsion system for 4 seconds the operation was carried out successfully.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled on Wednesday between 3:30am-4:30am.

On Monday afternoon, Vikram got separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1:30am to 2.30am.

After the moon touchdown by Vikram, the rover - Pragyan - will roll down from the former to carry out the research for which it was designed.

Meanwhile, the Orbiter continues to fly around the moon.

On July 22, the Rs. 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Vikram, Pragyan
Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper Hip-Hop Reality Series
Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  3. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  7. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  8. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  9. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. Meet ZAO, the Face Replacement App That's Gone Viral Overnight
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Denies US Allegations of Technology Theft
  2. Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  4. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper Hip-Hop Reality Series
  5. OnePlus TV Will Sport 8 Speakers With 50W Output Combined, Dolby Atmos Support
  6. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook Plans to Hide 'Like' Counts in New Test
  8. Oyo Acquires Danish Data Science Firm Danamica for Undisclosed Amount
  9. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  10. KYC Update: Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.