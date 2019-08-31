Technology News
loading

Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday

There will be one more orbit manoeuvre on Sunday for Chandrayaan-2.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday
Highlights
  • All spacecraft parameters are normal, ISRO has confirmed
  • The duration of the manoeuvre was 1155 seconds
  • The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on September 1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said it has successfully performed the fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon. All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said after the manoeuvre on the spacecraft.

"Fourth Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 30, 2019) beginning at 1818 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 1155 seconds. The orbit achieved is 124 km x 164 km," the ISRO said in an update.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on September 1. In a major milestone for India's second Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre.

There will be one more orbit manoeuvre on Sunday to make the spacecraft enter its final orbit, passing over the lunar pole at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's surface.

ISRO has said subsequently the lander will separate from the Orbiter (on September 2) and enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon.

It will then perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has said the proposed soft-landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as it is something ISRO has not done before, whereas LOI manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru, the space agency has said.

The Chandrayaan-2 satellite had begun its journey towards the moon leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours on August 14, after a crucial Trans Lunar Insertion manoeuvre by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory".

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1, had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22.

Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyan' will roll out from lander 'Vikram' and carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 earth days.

The mission life of the lander is also one lunar day, while the orbiter will continue its mission for a year. The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon, while the lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface science experiments.

According to ISRO, the mission objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.

On the science front, this mission aims to further expand the knowledge about the moon through a detailed study of its topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and atmosphere, leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon, the space agency had said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Chadrayaan 2
Amazon, Trader Group in Public Spat Over Discounts in India
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  5. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  6. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  7. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India at 8pm IST Today via Flipkart, Realme.com
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
  10. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  2. US to Use Fake Social Media to Check People Entering Country
  3. YouTube Said to Be Fined Up to $200 Million Over Children’s Privacy Violations
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday
  5. Amazon, Trader Group in Public Spat Over Discounts in India
  6. Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
  7. Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
  9. Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development
  10. Honor 20S Specifications, Renders Listed by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.