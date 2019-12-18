Technology News
loading

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week

The CST-100 Starliner will launch from Cape Canaveral at 6:36 am local time (5:06pm IST) on an Atlas V rocket built by the United Launch Alliance.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week

Photo Credit: HO/ NASA/ AFP

CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is to be flown on Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test (OFT)

Highlights
  • This time around its passenger will be bandana-clad dummy Rosie
  • The spacecraft is in really good shape, Boeing official
  • NASA is targeting next year to start the flights

Boeing is all set to launch its Starliner spacecraft for the first time to the International Space Station at the end of this week, a key mission as NASA looks to resume crewed flight by 2020. This time around its sole passenger will be bandana-clad dummy Rosie, named after Rosie the Riveter, a campaign icon used to recruit women to munitions factory jobs during World War II.

"If we're blessed with great weather, I look forward to a mission early Friday morning, and then coming to the International Space Station on Saturday," Kathy Lueders, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program told reporters at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"The spacecraft is in really good shape," added John Mulholland, vice president and program manager of the Boeing Commercial Crew Program.

The US has relied on Russia to transport its crews to the ISS since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, but in 2014 hired Boeing and SpaceX under multi-billion dollar contracts, with the two companies already two years behind schedule.

NASA is now targeting next year to start the flights, as long as the tests are completed without a hitch.

The mission that starts Friday will last eight days and serves as a dress rehearsal.

The CST-100 Starliner, to give it its full name, will launch from Cape Canaveral at 6:36am local time (1136 GMT) on an Atlas V rocket built by the United Launch Alliance, and will reach the station 25 hours later.

Starliner will then remain docked for seven days before detaching and returning home. It will land following a four-hour rapid descent in the New Mexico desert on December 28 at 3:46am local time.

SpaceX's capsule, known as Crew Dragon, undertook the same type of mission successfully last March. The main difference is that Crew Dragon lands in the ocean instead of dry land -- but both rely on parachutes to slow their descent.

Unlike in the past, NASA is paying companies for their services rather than owning the hardware, a move decided under former president Barack Obama and meant to save the taxpayer money.

As of May 2019, Boeing and SpaceX's contracts were valued at $4.3 billion and $2.5 billion, with each company awarded six round-trip missions to the ISS.

Assuming four astronauts per flight, NASA's auditor estimated the average cost per seat at $90 million for Boeing and $55 million for SpaceX, compared to the $80 million paid to Russia for the same service.

Since neither company is confirmed as being ready for 2020, NASA has begun negotiating the purchase of another seat with Russia for the fall of 2020, said Joel Montalbano, the agency's deputy ISS program manager. The last confirmed seat for an American on a Russian ship is for April 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starliner, Boeing, NASA, ISS
Facebook Says It Can Locate Users Even if They Opt Out of Tracking
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Ousts 4G Variant From Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Review
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Review
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  3. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  4. This Startup Wants to Eliminate Physical Buttons From Smartphones
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Vivo V17 Review
  10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker India Ticket Bookings Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
  2. Samsung Galaxy A01 With 3,000mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  3. JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
  4. Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
  5. German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles
  6. Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Ousts 4G Variant From Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Review
  8. Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week
  9. Facebook Says It Can Locate Users Even if They Opt Out of Tracking
  10. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Morfydd Clark as Young Galadriel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.