Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character

Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character

In July, Jeff Bezos was part of the crew that took the inaugural Blue Origin flight into space.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 October 2021 16:43 IST
Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @LeahsLounge

Bezos jokingly agreed to dress up as a Planet of the Apes character

Highlights
  • Planet of the Apes is a sci-fi epic starring Charlton Heston
  • A Twitter user suggested pulling a prank on Shatner upon return
  • Bezos jokingly agreed to it

Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin is set to take William Shatner of Star Trek fame to space and back safely on October 13. Though the launch was pushed back by a day due to anticipated winds in Texas, it isn't holding Shatner's fans back from gearing up for the liftoff. Late last week, a user tweeted a still from the1968 sci-fi epic Planet of the Apes, joking that everyone should spring a surprise on Shatner by welcoming him as apes upon his return. Bezos responded, "I'm game."

For those unaware, Planet of the Apes revolves around astronaut George Taylor (portrayed by Charlton Heston), whose spaceship crash-lands on a seemingly strange planet fully run by apes who talk and dress up like humans. SPOILER ALERT: Things take a heady turn when Taylor realises that he didn't land on an alien planet but on Earth itself which is run by evolved apes now, after all humans were killed in a nuclear war. In the viral tweet, user (@LeahsLounge) suggested that everyone should welcome Shatner dressed as apes, pulling a prank on the Captain Kirk actor.

Here's Bezos' reply to the tweet:

In case you were wondering, Bezos only joked about the prank and it's safe to assume that Blue Origin members won't actually dress up in monkey suits to surprise the veteran actor.

The Blue Origin mission is set to carry Shatner and three other crew members. They will spend four minutes in zero-gravity and then return to Earth in a suborbital rocket. At 90, Shatner is set to become the oldest person in space.

In July, Bezos was part of the crew that took the inaugural Blue Origin flight beyond the Karman Line, an imaginary boundary that is considered the space frontier.

Meanwhile, Shatner has been tweeting and replying to queries of his followers during the additional time that has got on his hands due to the launch delay.

When a user asked him about his “take” on the meme doing the rounds on social media, the actor said, “You cannot imagine how many fans emailed it to me all claiming they made this ridiculous meme.”

Another user wondered whether he would be able to tweet from space and if he could that would be super amazing. Shatner replied, “I cannot take my phone and it's probably not a good idea to hack their communication array to try to log into Twitter.”

Bezos is in a race with other private players like Richard Branson and his Virgin Galactic to tap the evolving space tourism market. Branson beat Bezos by a week to launch a private mission to space.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, William Shatner, Star Trek
Eternals Inspired by Interstellar, The Revenant, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Director Chloé Zhao Says
Facebook Live Audio Rooms Launched for Creators, Public Figures, Groups Globally

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  5. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  6. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  7. BGMI to Get PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events Dates Announced
  8. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Spotted in China's 3C Listing, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
  2. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner From Space as Planet of the Apes Character
  3. Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro to Launch in India by Early November: Report
  4. Twitter Adds New Feature to Remove Followers Without Blocking Them on Web
  5. Eternals Runtime More Than 2.5 Hours, Second-Longest MCU Movie After Avengers: Endgame
  6. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Worthless, Calls Government Regulation Inevitable
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations
  8. Realme GT Neo 2T Colour Options Teased, Tipped to Be Launched in India Soon
  9. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Launched for Creators, Public Figures, Groups Globally
  10. Edward Snowden Says CBDC a 'Cryptofascist Currency' Designed to Put Governments at Centre of Every Transaction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com