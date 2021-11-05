Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Blue Origin’s Case Against NASA Picking SpaceX for Moon Lander Contract Rejected by US Court

Blue Origin’s Case Against NASA Picking SpaceX for Moon Lander Contract Rejected by US Court

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin had objected to NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 21,559 crore) lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2021 14:26 IST
Blue Origin’s Case Against NASA Picking SpaceX for Moon Lander Contract Rejected by US Court

NASA sought proposals for a spacecraft to the moon for the first time since 1972

Highlights
  • US Court of Federal Claims dismissed the lawsuit filed on August 16
  • NASA said “it will resume work with SpaceX” as soon as possible
  • NASA halted work on the lunar lander contract till November 1

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 21,559 crore) lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on August 16. The judge's opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions.

Blue Origin, created by Amazon founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. "Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court's judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract," Bezos wrote on Twitter.

NASA said on Thursday "it will resume work with SpaceX" on the lunar lander contract "as soon as possible." The space agency added it "continues working with multiple American companies to bolster competition and commercial readiness for crewed transportation to the lunar surface."

NASA halted work on the lunar lander contract through November 1, part of an agreement among the parties to expedite the litigation schedule, which culminated in Thursday's ruling.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) in July sided with the NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin's protest.

SpaceX, headed by Tesla Chief Executive Musk, joined the proceedings as an intervener shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

NASA had sought proposals for a spacecraft that would carry astronauts to the lunar surface under its Artemis program to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.

NASA said on Thursday "there will be forthcoming opportunities for companies to partner with NASA in establishing a long-term human presence at the Moon under the agency's Artemis program, including a call in 2022 to US industry for recurring crewed lunar landing services."

SpaceX did not immediately comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue Origin, NASA, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX
Amazon Enables Alexa to Move Music Between Multiple Echo Devices

Related Stories

Blue Origin’s Case Against NASA Picking SpaceX for Moon Lander Contract Rejected by US Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Remain Stable With Minor Gains, Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  10. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
  2. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  3. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  4. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  5. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  6. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  7. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  8. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  9. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  10. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com