Black holes are probably the most mysterious objects in the universe. They've been a subject of scientific research as well as science fiction over the last several decades. While a lot has been written and said about black holes, so far no one has actually seen them. But all that is about to change today as the first image of the black hole known as Sagittarius A* will be released shortly.

The black hole, Sagittarius A*, is right at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. The photo has been taken using the Event Horizon Telescope which consists of a number of telescopes spread across the planet.

Black holes are immensely dense objects which don't let anything escape from its gravity, not even light.

This is the first time we'll be seeing a photo of a black hole. So far, everything you've seen has merely been an illustration based on some scientific study.

The Event Horizon Telescope uses a bunch of radio telescopes of different capacities, spread around Earth, that are linked together to combine signals. These create a VLBI (Very Long Baseline Interferometer).

The first image of the black hole will be revealed at a press conference by the National Science Foundation at 9am ET (6:30pm IST). You'll be able to view the announcement live via the video shown below.

Sagittarius A* is 26,000 light years away from Earth, located right at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. So far scientific studies haven't revolved around direct visual observation of the black hole.

The first image of the black hole that will be released today is a result of a large amount of data crunching that kicked off way back in 2017. Processing all that data has taken its own sweet time, but the wait should be worth it.

No doubt this will be a historic moment for the scientific community as well as space enthusiasts around the globe. The achievement will further help prove the theory of general relativity.

A lot of people, especially the scientific community, have a keen interest in black holes. This could be a whole new era of understanding black holes.