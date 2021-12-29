Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Capture Stunning Image of Black Hole Eruption Covering Length of 16 Full Moons

Astronomers Capture Stunning Image of Black Hole Eruption Covering Length of 16 Full Moons

A black hole is a region in time-space where the strong gravity does not allow anything — not even light — to escape.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 December 2021 13:49 IST
Astronomers Capture Stunning Image of Black Hole Eruption Covering Length of 16 Full Moons

Photo Credit: Ben McKinley, ICRAR/ Curtin and Connor Matherne, Louisiana State University

Astronomers captured the incredible image of black hole emission at the centre of Centaurus A galaxy

Highlights
  • Black holes feed on gases falling inside them and eject material outside
  • This prevents them from growing fast
  • The process creates ‘radio bubbles' to grow over millions of years

Astronomers frequently produce images and make discoveries that take us by surprise and leave us wondering what else the universe could be hiding. Black holes are an example of an object with a lot of promise for astronomical discoveries. Scientists have now created the most detailed image of radio emission from the closest supermassive black hole to the Earth. This near-light-speed eruption spreads eight degrees across the sky when observed from the Earth. This suggests that the eruption could span the length of 16 full Moons if they were lined up side by side.

A black hole usually goes through a cycle of hibernation and activity. It is a region in time-space where the strong gravity does not allow anything — not even light — to escape. Black holes feed on gases falling inside them and eject material outside, which prevents them from growing fast. This process creates ‘radio bubbles' to grow over hundreds of millions of years.

Using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope in outback Western Australia, the astronomers captured the incredible image of the black hole emission at the centre of the Centaurus A galaxy, the closest radio galaxy to our own Milky Way, at a distance of about 12 million light-years.

The research has been published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Lead author Benjamin McKinley said the image reveals spectacular new details. Earlier radio views were unable to cope with the intense brightness of the jets, and details of the areas surrounding the galaxy were distorted, said McKinley. He told the Perth-based International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) that the new image overcame these obstacles.

McKinley added that since Centaurus A was so close to the Earth and could be observed in detail, a lot can be learnt from it “not just at radio wavelengths, but at all other wavelengths of light as well”.

ICRAR has also produced a video that shows the apparent size of the Centaurus A galaxy at different wavelengths.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black hole eruption, Space exploration, Astronomy
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing and Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement
Astronomers Capture Stunning Image of Black Hole Eruption Covering Length of 16 Full Moons
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  4. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS Update Brings December 2021 Security Patch, More
  10. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  2. iQoo 9 Series to Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, VC Three-Dimensional Heat Dissipation System
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Teased to Offer Improved Thermal Management, GT Mode 3.0
  4. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11S Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Realme Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand Globally in Q3 2021: Counterpoint Research
  7. Tecno Spark Go 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Investors Duped of $1 Million via Bogus MetaMask Token, Scam Classified as Honeypot and Rug Pull
  9. OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes
  10. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com