Technology News
loading

New Look at First Black Hole Detected Shows It Is 50 Percent Bigger Than Expected

Researchers said that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole showed it is 21 times the mass of the Sun.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 February 2021 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
New Look at First Black Hole Detected Shows It Is 50 Percent Bigger Than Expected

An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a star

Highlights
  • Cygnus X-1 is the Milky Way's largest-known stellar-mass black hole
  • This black hole spins so rapidly, nearly light speed
  • It devours material blowing from surface of companion star it orbits

A fresh examination has revealed new details about the first black hole ever detected - which was spotted in 1964 and became the subject of a friendly wager between renowned scientists - including that it is bigger than previously known.

Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole, orbiting in a stellar marriage with a large and luminous star, showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50 percent more massive than previously believed.

While it is still one of the closest-known black holes, they found it is somewhat farther away than previously calculated, at 7,200 light years - the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) - from Earth.

Black holes are extremely dense, with gravitational pulls so ferocious not even light escapes. Some - the "supermassive" black holes - are immense, like the one at our Milky Way galaxy's centre 4 million times the sun's mass. Smaller "stellar-mass" black holes possess the mass of a single star.

Cygnus X-1 is the Milky Way's largest-known stellar-mass black hole and among the strongest X-ray sources seen from Earth, said astronomer James Miller-Jones of Curtin University and the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Australia, who led the study published in the journal Science.

This black hole spins so rapidly, nearly light speed, that it approaches the maximum rate envisioned under physicist Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity, Miller-Jones added.

It devours material blowing from the surface of the companion star it tightly orbits, a "blue supergiant" about 40 times our sun's mass. It started its existence 4 million to 5 million years ago as a star up to 75 times the sun's mass and collapsed into a black hole a few tens of thousands of years ago.

The research included data from the Very Long Baseline Array radio telescope comprising 10 US observation stations.

After Cygnus X-1 was first tabbed as a black hole, a wager was made between physicists Stephen Hawking, who bet against it being one, and Kip Thorne, who bet it was. Hawking eventually conceded, owing Thorne a Penthouse magazine subscription.

"Indeed, I did not have any wagers riding on these findings," Miller-Jones said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cygnus X 1, Milky Way
Mortal Kombat Trailer Promises a Bloody, Action Movie True to the Games
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting February 2021 Security Patch and 5G Improvements With OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update
New Look at First Black Hole Detected Shows It Is 50 Percent Bigger Than Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. WandaVision Episode 7 Goes Full Modern Family in New Clip
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro May Feature Same Display Technology as Samsung Galaxy S21
  5. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Debuts With Solar Charging Support
  8. WhatsApp to Restart Rollout of Contentious Privacy Update in Coming Weeks
  9. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  10. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces Windows 10 21H1 Update With Focus on Improving Remote Work and Learning
  2. Apple Could Be Looking to Develop 6G Wireless Technology, Posts Job Listings for Engineers
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting February 2021 Security Patch and 5G Improvements With OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update
  6. New Look at First Black Hole Detected Shows It Is 50 Percent Bigger Than Expected
  7. Mortal Kombat Trailer Promises a Bloody, Action Movie True to the Games
  8. Facebook Inflated Its Advertising Audiences to Generate More Revenue, Companies Say in Lawsuit
  9. Facebook Australia News Blackout: UK Lawmaker Says Time to Get Tough Against ‘Bully Boy Action’
  10. Microsoft Joins Forces With Bosch to Develop Vehicle Software Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com