Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Testing Hand Held Bioprinting Technology That Can Create Bandages From Astronauts' Own Skin

Scientists Testing Hand-Held Bioprinting Technology That Can Create Bandages From Astronauts' Own Skin

Recently, a resupply mission by SpaceX to the ISS carried with it the handheld device to test it in microgravity.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 January 2022 13:51 IST
Scientists Testing Hand-Held Bioprinting Technology That Can Create Bandages From Astronauts' Own Skin

Photo Credit: OHB/DLR/ESA

This is what Bioprint FirstAid looks like

Highlights
  • Bioprint FirstAid is hand-held device
  • It uses astronauts' own cells, infused inside a bio-ink
  • Missions in extreme habitats on Earth and in space may use this device

Extra-terrestrial living comes with a number of complications, but astronauts tackle those all the time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in their endeavour to solve the many mysteries of the Universe. And scientists back home keep trying to find ways to make living on the ISS easier. One of the biggest problems astronauts face is the availability of healthcare tools and infrastructure. For instance, we have access to bandages on Earth for any minor injuries. On space stations, if astronauts get any flesh wound, there is little their colleagues could do. That is about to change.

Scientists are testing a technology that bioprint bandages using astronauts' own cells. Recently, SpaceX launched its 24th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and it carried with it a handheld device called Bioprint FirstAid. The device holds cells from astronauts, infused inside a bio-ink. It will help put on a bandage on the injury site in near real-time. The bio-ink then mixes with two gels to create a covering similar to plaster.

The main objective of developing this device is for easy application during missions in extreme habitats on Earth and in space. The device is small and is totally manual, requiring no batteries or other outside power source to use, NASA explained in an update. Technologies that have been in use for this purpose so far are bulky and require a long duration for the patches to mature. Also, using skin patches of the target patient will make the healing process less prone to rejection.

By sending the new technology to space, researchers are trying to understand the way tissue layers work together in microgravity. The results of this experiment will offer insights to them on how to proceed and better the technology for use in space and on earth. This technology can be especially helpful as NASA plans to go further deep into space to explore Mars.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, International Space Station, Bioprint FirstAid
Ukraine Suspects Belarus Intelligence-Linked UNC1151 Group Over Cyberattack
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Related Stories

Scientists Testing Hand-Held Bioprinting Technology That Can Create Bandages From Astronauts' Own Skin
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  4. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  5. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  7. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  10. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Safari 15 Security Flaw Discovered That Can Leak Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identity
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report
  4. Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report
  5. AI-Generated Art Within NFT Space Is Rapidly Gaining Steam, Expected to Grow With the Metaverse's Emergence
  6. Ola Electric Halts Production of Vanilla Ola S1 Scooter, Offers Ola S1 Pro Features to Buyers
  7. Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
  8. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk's Tweet Makes Indian States Clamour for Tesla Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com