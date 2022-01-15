Technology News
loading

Avatar Robot Goes to School for Ill German Boy

The robot sits in the young boy’s class and helps him interact with his teachers and friends.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 January 2022 15:08 IST
Avatar Robot Goes to School for Ill German Boy

Photo Credit: Reuters

A local council in the Berlin district Marzahn-Hellersdorf pay for this project

Highlights
  • The robot sends a blinking signal when Joshua Martinangeli need to talk
  • Joshua Martinangeli interacts with teachers through avatar robot
  • The project is part of a private initiative

Joshua Martinangeli, 7, is too ill to go to school. But the German student can still interact with his teacher and classmates through an avatar robot that sits in class in his place and sends a blinking signal when he has something to say.

"The children talk to him, laugh with him and sometimes even chitchat with him during the lesson. Joshi can do that quite well, too," Ute Winterberg, headmistress at the Pusteblume-Grundschule in Berlin, told Reuters in an interview.

Joshua cannot attend classes because he wears a tube in his neck due to a severe lung disease, said his mother, Simone Martinangeli.

The project is a private initiative paid for by the local council in the Berlin district Marzahn-Hellersdorf.

"We are the only district in Berlin that has bought four avatars for its schools. The impetus was COVID-19, but I think this will be the future well beyond the pandemic," said district education councillor Torsten Kuehne.

"It does happen from time to time, for various reasons, that a child cannot go to class in person. Then, the avatar can give that child a chance to remain part of the school community," Kuehne said.

He added that he had already brought up the project in political discussions at a state level.

"I like it either way because I like the avatar," said student Noah Kuessner when asked if he is looking forward to seeing Joshua again.

"And I would like it better if Joshi could really come to school," said another classmate, Beritan Aslanglu.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Robot, Avatar Robot, Robotics, COVID 19, Joshua Martinangeli
Tesla Cars’ Heating Issue Being Evaluated Over Safety Concerns by US Regulator

Related Stories

Avatar Robot Goes to School for Ill German Boy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: All Details
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT First Impressions: A Beautifully Crafted Powerhouse
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  7. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here's How to Find the Best Deals
  9. Jabra Offering Discounts on TWS Earphones During Republic Day Sales
  10. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Avatar Robot Goes to School for Ill German Boy
  2. Tesla Cars’ Heating Issue Being Evaluated Over Safety Concerns by US Regulator
  3. Researchers Are Building the Most Detailed 3D Map of Universe to Shed Light on Its Evolution
  4. US FAA Sets Rules for Some Boeing 787 Landings Near 5G Service
  5. Ukraine Hacks Add to Worries of Cyber Conflict With Russia
  6. Aditya Birla Fashion (ABFRL) Data Allegedly Leaked Online, Over 5 Million Email Addresses Breached
  7. Astronomers Discover Potato-Shaped Planet 1,500 Light-Years Away From Earth
  8. Google Mandates Weekly COVID-19 Tests for People Entering US Offices
  9. Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada
  10. Google, Facebook CEOs Colluded in Online Advertisement Sales, Lawsuit Alleges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com