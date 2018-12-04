NDTV Gadgets360.com

Astronomers Discover Over 100 New Exoplanets

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Astronomers Discover Over 100 New Exoplanets

Representational image

An international team of astronomers have discovered more than 100 extrasolar planets (exoplanets) - that revolve around stars other than the Sun - in only three months, using a combination of ground- and space-based telescopes.

These planets are quite diverse and expected to play a large role in developing the research field of exoplanets and life in the Universe.

The team involving researchers at the University of Tokyo and Astrobiology Center of the National Institutes of Natural Sciences investigated 227 exoplanet candidates based on data from second mission of NASA's Kepler Space Telescope (K2 mission), as well as using other space telescopes and ground-based telescopes. 

They confirmed that 104 of them are really exoplanets. Seven of the confirmed exoplanets have ultra-short orbital periods less than 24 hours. 

The formation process of exoplanets with such short orbital periods is still unclear. 

The team also confirmed many low-mass rocky exoplanets with masses less than twice that of the Earth as well as some planetary systems with multiple exoplanets.

The study is detailed in the Astronomical Journal.

The findings bring the K2 yield to over 360 planets, and by extrapolation, we expect that K2 will have discovered 600 planets before the expected depletion of its on-board fuel in late 2018, the team said.

In October, US space agency NASA decided to retire its Kepler Space telescope that worked in deep space for nine years. Kepler discovered planets from outside the solar system, many of which could be promising places for life.

The spacecraft was retired within its current, safe orbit, away from Earth, according to NASA.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA
China to Punish IP Infringers After US Trade Truce
PUBG PS4 Won't Have Vikendi Snow Map on Launch Day: PUBG Corp
Pricee
Astronomers Discover Over 100 New Exoplanets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Display Hole for Front Camera Launches December 10
  5. A 7-Year-Old Is YouTube’s Highest-Paid Star Worldwide
  6. OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
  7. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  8. Xiaomi Beats Apple in Wearable Devices Shipments in Q3 2018: IDC
  9. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  10. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.