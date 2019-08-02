Technology News
loading

Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week

Asteroid 2006 QQ23 was first seen in 2006 and is travelling at 10,400 mph (16,737 kmph).

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week

Photo Credit: NASA

Scientists are currently tracking 20,000 Near-Earth Objects (NEO)

Highlights
  • The asteroid measures up to 1,870 feet in diameter
  • It will pass by Earth on August 10
  • Asteroid 2006 QQ23 will come within 4.6 million miles of Earth

A giant asteroid is hurling towards Earth; however, it will safely sail past our planet next week, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has said. The asteroid, which is known as 2006 QQ23, measures up to 1,870 feet in diameter, thus making it larger than New York's Empire State Building that is 1,454 feet in height. The Asteroid 2006 QQ23 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 10 at 3:23am EDT (12:53pm IST) and will come within 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kms) of our planet.

According a report by Newsweek, the Asteroid 2006 QQ23 was spotted back in 2006 and is travelling at a speed of 10,400 mph (16,737 kmph). It has been classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO); however, it won't come anywhere close to Earth to do any harm. In fact, none of the currently tracked asteroids have a realistic chance of colliding with Earth.

"There are some asteroids that have an exceedingly small chance of impacting Earth over the next couple centuries," Paul Chodas of CNEOS told Newsweek. "Asteroid Bennu, which is currently being visited by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, currently has a one-in-a-few-thousand chance of impacting a couple of centuries from now, but as we continue to track this asteroid, I expect that chance to drop to zero. None of the other known asteroids has a significant chance of impacting Earth over the next century."

Over 20,000 NEOs are currently being tracked by the scientists, with around 30 new discoveries every week.

Another asteroid that won't be harming Earth is 2006 QV89. It was believed to be passing by Earth in September this year. It was also discovered in 2006, however after the first ten days, it was never seen again. As the object has not been seen in the expected area, it has been concluded that it is not on a collision course for Earth this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asteroid 2006 QQ23
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumoured to Debut in US With Exynos 9825 SoC, Dbrand Skins Show Off Back Panel
Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
Honor Smartphones
Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  2. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  3. BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit
  4. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  5. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. ACT Stream TV 4K Streaming Device Is Now Available in 4 Cities
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  8. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  9. Intel 10th Gen 10nm 'Ice Lake' Core CPUs for Laptops Officially Unveiled
  10. WhatsApp Rolling Out 'Frequently Forwarded' Message Label in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
  2. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumoured to Debut in US With Exynos 9825 SoC, Dbrand Skins Show Off Back Panel
  4. Samsung Galaxy A-Series 2020 Models Said to Sport Exynos 9630 SoC
  5. Apple's AirDrop, Wi-Fi Password Sharing Features Could Leak Your Phone Number: Report
  6. New Windows Malware Installs Proxies to Hide Malicious Network Traffic: Proofpoint
  7. VMware Appoints Pradeep Nair to Lead India Operations
  8. Supreme Court Said to Asks RBI to Confirm WhatsApp's Compliance With Local Data Rules
  9. Pinterest Says It Now Has 300 Million Monthly Active Users
  10. WhatsApp Rolling Out 'Frequently Forwarded' Message Label in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.