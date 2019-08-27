Technology News
loading

Huge Asteroid, Slightly Smaller Than Burj Khalifa, Set to Pass by Earth Next Month

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) states that Asteroid 2000 QW7 will zip past Earth on September 14.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huge Asteroid, Slightly Smaller Than Burj Khalifa, Set to Pass by Earth Next Month

Asteroid 2006 QQ23 is estimated to be bigger than Shanghai Tower, the world’s second tallest building

Highlights
  • Asteroid 2006 QQ23 was last closest to Earth in September 2000
  • It will fly past Earth next month without incident
  • Apophis will come within 30,577 kms of Earth’s surface in 2029

This seem to be an asteroid season. After Asteroid 2006 QQ23 whizzed past Earth earlier this month without incident, a new asteroid is set to fly past our planet in September. Dubbed as Asteroid 2000 QW7, it will come as close as 5.3 million kilometres to Earth when it passes by the planet. The space rock is estimated to measure 650 metres in diameter, making it a little smaller than the Burj Khalifa (829 metres), the tallest building on Earth, and slightly taller than Shanghai Tower (632 metres).

According to a report by Fox News, the NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) states that Asteroid 2000 QW7 will zip past Earth on September 14. It will be travelling at a speed of 14,361mph (23,112kmph). As the asteroid is coming within 0.05 astronomical units of our planet, it is called a Near Earth Object (NEO).

According to data from NASA JPL, the last time Asteroid 2000 QW7 was close to Earth was September 1, 2000 and the next time it was fly past the planet will be October 19, 2038.

Another asteroid that has been in focus over the last few weeks is 99942 Apophis, named after the Egyptian god of chaos and darkness, and it was initially believed to be crashing into Earth in 2029, however, further observations have removed that possibility. Its diameter is estimated to be approximately 370 metres. It was last observed in 2015 and that data shows the April 12, 2068 impact probability is now 6.7 in a million (1 in 150,000), and the asteroid has a cumulative 9 in a million (1 in 110,000) chance of impacting Earth before 2106.

As per NASA JPL data, Apophis will be next close to Earth next year in January and October. It will also pass by our planet in 2021, 2024, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2036, 2037, 2058, 2066, 2072, 2073, 2094, 2101, 2102, 2123, 2124, 2130, and 2131. It is believed that the asteroid will be within just 19,000 miles (30,577km) of Earth's surface in 2029.

In related news, Elon Musk recently voiced his concerns over the lack of a defence against asteroid collision.

"Great name! Wouldn't worry about this particular one, but a big rock will hit Earth eventually & we currently have no defence," Elon Musk tweeted in response to a tweet about Apophis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asteroid 2000 QW7, Asteroid 99942 Apophis, NASA
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Facebook Working on New App to Rival Snapchat, Called Threads: Report
Honor Smartphones
Huge Asteroid, Slightly Smaller Than Burj Khalifa, Set to Pass by Earth Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  3. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, More Phones
  4. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  6. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  7. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Update Adds Memoji Stickers Support
  8. Realme 5 Pro Review
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme XT First Official Image Shows Quad Rear Cameras and Gradient Design, Might Launch on September 4
  2. Google Chromecast 1st Gen Won't Get Any More Updates, Will Still Receive Bug and Security Fixes
  3. Huge Asteroid, Slightly Smaller Than Burj Khalifa, Set to Pass by Earth Next Month
  4. Facebook Working on New App to Rival Snapchat, Called Threads: Report
  5. Baidu Passes Google to Become Amazon's Top Smart-Speaker Rival
  6. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked, Retail Box and Custom Warcraft Edition Teased
  7. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, Mi A2, More
  8. Dickinson Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is Rebellious Poet in Apple TV+ Series
  9. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters
  10. iOS 12.4.1 Update Released, Patches Bug That Enabled iPhone Jailbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.