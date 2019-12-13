Technology News
loading

Artificial Intelligence Puts Final Notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony

The final result of the Beethoven project will be performed by a full orchestra on April 28 next year in Bonn.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Artificial Intelligence Puts Final Notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony

The final result of the project will be performed by a full orchestra on April 28 next year in Bonn

Highlights
  • Beethoven left only a few notes of his 10th Symphony in his notebook
  • A team is racing to complete a version of the piece using AI
  • The progress has been impressive: head of archives at Beethoven House

A few notes scribbled in his notebook are all that German composer Ludwig van Beethoven left of his Tenth Symphony before his death in 1827. Now, a team of musicologists and programmers is racing to complete a version of the piece using artificial intelligence, ahead of the 250th anniversary of his birth next year.

"The progress has been impressive, even if the computer still has a lot to learn," said Christine Siegert, head of archives at Beethoven House in the composer's hometown of Bonn.

Siegert said she was "convinced" that Beethoven would have approved since he too was an innovator at the time, citing his compositions for the panharmonicon -- a type of organ that reproduces the sounds of wind and percussion instruments.

And she insisted the work would not affect his legacy because it would never be regarded as part of his oeuvre.

The final result of the project will be performed by a full orchestra on April 28 next year in Bonn, a centrepiece of celebrations for a composer who defined the romantic era of classical music.

Beethoven, Germany's most famous musical figure, is so loved in his homeland that a duty to prepare for the anniversary was written into the governing coalition's agreement in 2013.

The year of celebrations begins on December 16 -- believed to be his 249th birthday -- with the opening of his home in Bonn as a museum after extensive renovation.

  • 'Scope for improvement' -

Beethoven began working on the Tenth Symphony alongside his Ninth, which includes the world-famous "Ode To Joy".

But he quickly gave up on the Tenth, leaving only a few notes and drafts by the time he died aged 57.

In the project, machine-learning software has been fed all of Beethoven's work and is now composing possible continuations of the symphony in the composer's style.

Deutsche Telekom, which is sponsoring the project, hopes to use the findings to develop technology such as voice recognition.

The team said the first results a few months ago were seen as too mechanical and repetitive but the latest AI compositions have been more promising.

Barry Cooper, a British composer and musicologist who himself wrote a hypothetical first movement for the Tenth Symphony in 1988, was more doubtful.

"I listened to a short excerpt that has been created. It did not sound remotely like a convincing reconstruction of what Beethoven intended," said Cooper, a professor at the University of Manchester and the author of several works on Beethoven.

"There is, however, scope for improvement with further work."

Cooper warned that "in any performance of Beethoven's music, there is a risk of distorting his intentions" but this was particularly the case for the Tenth Symphony as the German composer had left only fragmentary material.

Similar AI experiments based on works by Bach, Mahler and Schubert have been less than impressive.

A project earlier this year to complete Schubert's Eighth Symphony was seen by some reviewers as being closer to an American film soundtrack than the Austrian composer's work.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ludwig van Beethoven, AI
Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Set Lovecraft Graphic Novel Movie at Warner Bros.: Report
Honor Smartphones
Artificial Intelligence Puts Final Notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  10. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Messages App Getting Verified SMS Feature to Help You Identify Trustworthy Business Messages
  2. Google Assistant's Real-Time Translation Interpreter Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iOS Users
  3. 2020 5G iPhone Models Won’t See a Major Price Hike: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  5. Artificial Intelligence Puts Final Notes on Beethoven's Tenth Symphony
  6. Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Set Lovecraft Graphic Novel Movie at Warner Bros.: Report
  7. Xbox Series X Unveiled as Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold Sales Hit 1 Million Units, VP Young Sohn Reveals
  9. Godfall, a New Loot Grind With Melee Combat, Is Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC
  10. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Millions of Devices From 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.