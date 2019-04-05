Technology News

Apple's 'Special Projects' Group Gets Ex-Google AI Expert Ian Goodfellow

, 05 April 2019
In a race to gather top experts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), another former Google employee, Ian Goodfellow, has been roped in by Apple to work in its intriguing "Special Project" team.

Goodfellow recently updated his LinkedIn profile to note that he is now working at Apple as a Director for Machine Learning (ML) at the company's "Special Projects" group, The Verge reported on Thursday.

One of the most prominent names in AI, Goodfellow has previously worked at both Google as well as the Elon Musk-founded lab OpenAI.

In April 2018, Apple also hired Goodfellow's former boss, Google's Head of AI John Giannandrea.

Not just Google, Apple has also been on a spree, hiring former Tesla employees.

Earlier this month, the iPhone-maker hired former Vice President of the electric powertrains at Tesla as the Senior Director of Engineering in its "Special Project Group".

The company is working to develop autonomous systems for vehicles, a project code-named "Titan" that requires top AI engineers, which explains Apple's back-to-back hiring of top executives from other major companies.

