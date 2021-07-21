Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon

Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon

The astronauts had taken TV cameras with them so that people all around the world could watch the historic event.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 July 2021 16:14 IST
Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon

Photo Credit: NASA

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin picked up rocks and dirt to bring back to Earth

Highlights
  • Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins were on Apollo 11 mission
  • Armstrong left the first human footprint on the Moon on July 20, 1969
  • NASA is now planning another Moon mission

NASA has shared the image that got carved out on the lunar surface and in the history of space exploration when Neil Armstrong put his left foot on the surface of the Moon on July 20, 1969 — the first human footprint there. “What was only one small step 52 years ago, has inspired a lifetime of wonder,” the space agency said in a post on Instagram, alongside one of the most defining images of the last century. Armstrong, Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin, and Michael Collins were on the Apollo 11 Mission.

However, only Armstrong and Aldrin took the Lunar Module, named Eagle, to the Moon and they left Collins in orbit. In the post, NASA added, “On this day, we celebrate the Moon landing and salute the heroes, visionaries, and explorers who not only made the seemingly impossible, possible – but inspired us to return.” The space agency also mentioned its plans “to take the next giant leap”, which is “landing the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon”.

The historic image of Neil Armstrong's left foot has got more than 16 lakh likes within 11 hours of being shared.

Here's the post:

The two astronauts walked on the Moon, picked up rocks and dirt to bring back to Earth. Interestingly, the two astronauts had taken TV cameras with them and beamed images from there so that people all around the world could watch the historic event. In an interview in 2001, Armstrong had words of praise for the “hundreds of thousands” of people involved in the project and made it a success.

On July 20, NASA, in a post on Twitter, shared a clip where the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter zoomed into the Apollo 11 Landing Site. “Look closely & you can see the astronauts' tracks, still there after all this time!” NASA tweeted.

A few days ago, Aldrin had tweeted a photograph of the three astronauts from their “last news conference before launching to the Moon”.

Watch the original mission video as aired in July 1969 depicting the Apollo 11 astronauts conducting several tasks on the surface of the moon here:

Apollo 11 descended safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong
Instagram Testing Collab Feature to Let Users Co-Author Content: Here Is How You Can Use It
Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise

Related Stories

Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  3. Samsung Galaxy A72, A52 Get Camera Updates, Galaxy M51 Gets 360 Audio: Reports
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  5. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
  6. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  7. The Best Budget Audiophile Kit for Apple Music Lossless Audio
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy F22 review: A Big-Battery Smartphone That’s Not for Gamers
  10. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts, Deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices Announced
  2. Google Bookmarks to Shut Down on September 30, Won't Affect Browser Bookmarks
  3. Chrome for Android Updated With Easier Way to Manage Permissions; iOS Gets Biometric Security for Incognito Tabs
  4. PES Is Now eFootball, Free-to-Play With Crossplay Support on PC, Mobile, Consoles
  5. iQoo 8 May Be Unveiled on August 4, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus, 2K Display
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Date Set for July 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise
  10. Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com