Technology News
loading

NASA Investigating What May Be the First Crime in Space: Report

Astronaut Anne McClain is the accused.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Investigating What May Be the First Crime in Space: Report

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Anne McClain working on the International Space Station's Port-4 truss structure

US space agency NASA is investigating what may be the first crime committed in outer space, The New York Times reported Saturday. Astronaut Anne McClain is accused of identity theft and improperly accessing her estranged wife's private financial records while on a sixth-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the Times said.

The astronaut's spouse Summer Worden filed a complaint earlier this year with the Federal Trade Commission after learning McClain had accessed her bank account without permission, while Worden's family filed another with NASA's Office of Inspector General, according to the newspaper.

McClain's lawyer said the astronaut had done nothing wrong and accessed the bank records while aboard the ISS in order to monitor the couple's combined finances - something she had done over the course of their relationship, the Times reported.

NASA investigators have contacted both women, according to the newspaper.

McClain, who returned to Earth in June, gained fame for being one of two women picked for a historic all-female spacewalk, but NASA scrapped the planned walk in March due to a lack of well-fitting spacesuits, sparking accusations of sexism.

Worden said the FTC has not responded to the identity theft report, but that an investigator specialising in criminal cases with NASA's Office of Inspector General has been looking into the accusation, according to the Times.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Anne McClain
The Suicide Squad Casts Nathan Fillion, Reuniting Him With Director James Gunn: Report
Breaking Bad Sequel Movie Headed to Netflix in October
Honor Smartphones
NASA Investigating What May Be the First Crime in Space: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Hub Smart Display Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  5. Redmi Note 8 Teased to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  6. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 48-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Next Month
  8. Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
  9. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro
  10. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off With Discounts, Offers Vivo Z1 Pro, Asus 5Z, Other Popular Smartphones
  2. Breaking Bad Sequel Movie Headed to Netflix in October
  3. NASA Investigating What May Be the First Crime in Space: Report
  4. The Suicide Squad Casts Nathan Fillion, Reuniting Him With Director James Gunn: Report
  5. Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Main Sensor
  6. Gaganyaan: Russia May Supply Critical Components to India's Human Space Mission
  7. Apple, Samsung Sued in the US Over Handset RF Emissions
  8. PewDiePie Becomes First Individual YouTuber to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  9. Tom Holland, Kevin Feige Address Spider-Man’s Exit From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
  10. Russian Capsule Carrying Humanoid Robot Fails to Dock With Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.