Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Hong Kong Researchers Develop Blood Test That Can Detect Alzheimer's Disease Quickly and Accurately

Hong Kong Researchers Develop Blood Test That Can Detect Alzheimer's Disease Quickly and Accurately

The new method is a non-invasive and inexpensive blood test that can identify 19 of 429 plasma proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 June 2021 15:06 IST
Hong Kong Researchers Develop Blood Test That Can Detect Alzheimer's Disease Quickly and Accurately

The team has developed a scoring system that distinguishes patients with Alzheimer's from healthy ones

Highlights
  • It's a simple, non-invasive blood test that can help with mass screening
  • It has been developed by Hong Kong University researchers
  • Recently, a new vaccine also showed promise in trials against Alzheimer's

An international team of researchers has developed a blood test that can detect Alzheimer's disease (AD) with an accuracy level of over 96 percent. The test has been developed from Chinese patient data. To diagnose a person with AD, doctors until now had primarily relied on cognitive tests. Besides this, brain imaging and lumbar puncture were the other two commonly used procedures to detect and understand the changes AD caused in a person's mind. Not only are these procedures expensive and invasive but also not available in many countries. 

However, a team led by Professor Nancy IP, Vice-President, Research and Development, Hong Kong University of Science And Technology (HKUST), developed a new test that could identify 19 of the 429 plasma proteins associated with AD. "With the advancement of ultrasensitive blood-based protein detection technology, we have developed a simple, non-invasive, and accurate diagnostic solution for AD, which will greatly facilitate population-scale screening and staging of the disease,"  Prof. Nancy IP said, in a statement.

The team has developed a scoring system that distinguishes patients with AD from healthy ones. Not just that, it can also help identify people in the early, intermediate, and late stages of AD. The scoring system can then be used to monitor the progression of the disease, the team said, adding that these findings may well pave the way for more therapeutic treatments of the disease.

Besides the researchers at the HKUST, the work was carried out in collaboration with researchers at University College London and clinicians in local hospitals including the Prince of Wales Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Researchers and scientists used the proximity extension assay (PEA) — an advanced ultrasensitive and high-throughput protein measurement technology — to study levels of over 1,000 proteins in the plasma of AD patients in Hong Kong. The study has been published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association. 

Alzheimer's Disease:

Alzheimer's Disease (AD), which entails dysfunction and loss of brain cells, affects over 50 million people. Among its symptoms are progressive memory loss as well as impaired movement, reasoning, and judgment. And even though patients seek medical attention only when they have memory problems, AD starts affecting the brain at least 10-20 years before symptoms surface.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alzheimer's Disease, Blood Test, Alzheimer's test
Xiaomi Mi 12 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 895 SoC, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
Tamil Nadu’s PDS Data Allegedly Breached, Aadhaar Number of Nearly 50 Lakh People Leaked Online: Cyber-Security Firm TechniSanct
Hong Kong Researchers Develop Blood Test That Can Detect Alzheimer's Disease Quickly and Accurately
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  4. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  5. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  7. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
  9. Google Pixel 5a Launch Tipped for August
  10. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report
  2. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
  3. Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report
  5. Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch
  6. Google Chrome to Soon Get 'HTTPS-Only Mode' for Secure Browsing: Report
  7. WhatsApp Testing ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos That Disappear After Seen
  8. Apple is Asking Some Employees to Wear Police-Grade Body Cameras at Work to Prevent Leaks: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com