NDTV Gadgets360.com

AI Technique Used to Successfully Treat Metastatic Cancer Patient: Study

, 03 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
AI Technique Used to Successfully Treat Metastatic Cancer Patient: Study

Photo Credit: National University of Singapore

Singaporean researchers have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to successfully treat a patient with advanced cancer, completely halting disease progression.

The CURATE.AI platform, developed by the National University of Singapore (NUS), halted the progression of advanced cancer by continuously optimising novel drug combination.

In a clinical study, a patient suffering with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (MCRPC) was given a novel drug combination consisting of investigational drug ZEN-3694 and enzalutamide - approved drug for prostate cancer.

The team utilised CURATE.AI to continuously identify the optimal doses of each drug to result in a durable response, allowing the patient to resume a completely normal and active lifestyle.

"Dynamic dosing in cancer therapy is not commonly used. In fact, drug dosing changes in oncology are typically performed only to reduce toxicity," said lead author Dean Ho, Professor at the NUS.

"CURATE.AI uniquely modifies drug dosing to increase efficacy. Our clinical study has shown that dosing can profoundly affect the efficacy and safety of the treatment," Ho added.

A patient's clinical profile changes over time. Patients respond to chemotherapy differently from one another. In fact, many patients do not respond at all to the drug combination because the dosages, which can profoundly impact efficacy, are not suitable for them.

"Therefore, while fixed dose combination therapy represents a standard of care, it may also serve as a barrier to realising truly optimal and personalised medicine," Ho explained, in a paper published in the journal Advanced Therapeutics.

The CURATE.AI platform uses the patient's own clinical data - such as their drug doses and corresponding changes to tumour sizes or levels of cancer biomarkers in the blood - to calibrate his or her unique response to treatment.

This calibration is then used to create an individualised CURATE.AI profile or map, which identifies the drug doses that enable the best possible treatment outcome at any given point in time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CURATE.AI, NUS, AI
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red Colour Variant India Launch Expected on Tuesday
Samsung Portable SSD X5 Launched in India, Starting Rs. 27,999
Vivo Nex
AI Technique Used to Successfully Treat Metastatic Cancer Patient: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  2. Xiaomi Teases Dual 4G VoLTE Support for Redmi 6 Series in India
  3. Xiaomi Launches 10W Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition)
  4. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  5. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime Budget Phones Spotted in Vietnam
  7. Huawei Nova 3i Review
  8. Motorola P30 Note With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras, 6GB RAM Launched
  9. Honor Teases Bezel-Less Magic 2 With Oppo Find X-Like Sliding Camera
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.8.30 Release Fixes WhatsApp, Telegram Notification Issue
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.