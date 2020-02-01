Technology News
loading

A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory

Scientists found that the dragging of space-time caused a neutron star and white dwarf to tumble in space.

By | Updated: 1 February 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory

Photo Credit: Mark Myers, ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav)

The findings published in the journal Science are the result of two decades of tracking

Highlights
  • Australian scientist Matthew Bailes observed a binary radio pulsar
  • The binary radio pulsar consists of a neutron star and white dwarf
  • The white dwarf is the size of the Earth but 300,000 times its density

An international team of astrophysicists witnessed how the spinning of a celestial body twists space and time, further confirming Einstein's theory of General Relativity.

The findings published in the journal Science are the result of an effort of two decades tracking the orbit of an exotic stellar pair, two stars rotating around each other at astonishing speeds, Xinhua reported.

A team led by Australian scientist Matthew Bailes observed a binary radio pulsar that consists of a neutron star and white dwarf, located 10,000 to 25,000 light years away. They found that the dragging of space-time caused their orbit to tumble in space.

The white dwarf is the size of the Earth but 300,000 times its density; the neutron star, only 20 kilometres in diameter, is about 100 billion times the density of the Earth.

A pulsar in orbit around such a white dwarf presented a unique opportunity to explore Einstein's theory in a new ultra-relativistic regime. If Einstein's theory was right, all rotating bodies should drag the fabric of space time around with them, according to the researchers.

The frame-dragging of the entire orbit could explain their tilting orbit and the team provided compelling evidence in support that General Relativity is alive and well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Albert Einstein, General Relativity, Matthew Bailes, Binary Radio Pulsar
iPhone 9 Reportedly Enters Trial Production Ahead of March Launch

Related Stories

A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  3. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  4. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  6. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Android Phones, iPhone Models Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  8. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  9. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
#Latest Stories
  1. A Spinning Binary Radio Pulsar Proves Einstein's Theory
  2. iPhone 9 Reportedly Enters Trial Production Ahead of March Launch
  3. Budget 2020: Investment in Quantum Computing, BharatNet, ESOP Tax Relaxation, Data Centre Parks, More
  4. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Android Phones, iPhone Models Today: Next Steps
  5. Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
  6. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9
  7. Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000
  8. Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US
  9. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  10. Our Meena Chatbot Better Than Others, Google Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.