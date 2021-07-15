Technology News
Win a Free Trip to Space! Here's How You Can Register To Live Your Dream As An Astronaut

Sounds imaginary, but it isn't!

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 15 July 2021 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Virgin Galactic

Highlights
  • Virgin Galactic is giving away two free tickets to space
  • You don't need to pay to enter into the contest
  • This commercial spaceflight is scheduled to fly in 2022

Ever dreamt of flying to space? If yes, then you can at least try your luck to turn your dream into a reality by submitting your entry into Virgin Galactic's charity contest that can land you two free tickets to space on one of the first Virgin Galactic commercial space flights. So far, we have only seen the finest astronauts going on a trip to space, but now with these commercial space flights, even civilians can enjoy this once in a lifetime experience.

If you win these tickets, you can take one guest with you for a trip to witness the Earth from outer space in 2022. Every second of this extraordinary flight will be recorded in HD, and you will be given a window seat and even a mirror to watch yourself floating through space. So, who is eligible to enter this contest?

Who is eligible to submit the entries

  1. You must be at least 18 years old to enter.
     
  2. Employees, officers, and/or directors of Omaze, Omaze's non-profit clients, any contractor or other partner of Omaze who is engaged to market and/or promote one or more Experience or Omaze generally, or who is involved in the development, testing, administration, and/or fulfilment of any Experience, including without limitation any Prize supply partners are not eligible to enter.
     
  3. This experience is not open to those residing in the United States' list of embargoed countries - Afghanistan, Bahamas, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, the province of Quebec (Canada), Cambodia, Chad, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Honduras, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jamaica, Lebanon, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Singapore, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania (the United Republic of), Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe, and any other country where local laws would prohibit the provision of or entry into an experience.

 

How you can enter

  1. To register for this historic flight to the edge of space, head to omaze.com/space. You can now submit your entry in two ways - either by choosing a donation amount (but that won't increase your chance of winning the tickets) or by simply entering without contributing.
     
  2. Click on Enter without the contribution and fill the form. Just, make sure you enter your e-mail ID and no one else uses your ID because multiple participants are not allowed to share the same email address.
     
  3. Click on submit entry and it's done. The best part is that you can register yourself a maximum of 6000 times to have a better chance to win these free tickets to space.

This registration process will end on September 1, 2021, so make sure you register yourself before the deadline. The winner will be drawn randomly from among all valid entries. If you are lucky enough, you will then go on a trip to space, and this will be a big deal for space tourism.

Virgin Galactic's founder Richard Branson went on a trip to space on July 11th with Indian-origin Sirisha Bandla and other fellow members. Now, Elon Musk has also booked his ticket to space with Virgin Galactic, but it's unknown at the moment when he will be actually flying, but billionaire Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be going on a trip to space on July 20th this year with his own company Blue origin.

There will be more such flights to space in the coming months and years, and there is no going back!

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Win a Free Trip to Space! Here's How You Can Register To Live Your Dream As An Astronaut
