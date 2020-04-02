Technology News
loading

Tommy the Robot Nurse Helps Keep Italy Doctors Safe From Coronavirus

The robots monitor parameters from equipment in the room, relaying them to hospital staff.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 April 2020 16:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tommy the Robot Nurse Helps Keep Italy Doctors Safe From Coronavirus

A robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from COVID-19

Highlights
  • Tommy is one of six new robots helping doctors and nurses
  • It has been deployed at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy
  • More than 4,000 Italian health workers have contracted the virus

He doesn't wear a mask but he is helping save lives from coronavirus just the same. Meet Tommy, the robot nurse.

Tommy is one of six new robots helping flesh-and-blood doctors and nurses care for coronavirus patients at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, a city in the northern Lombardy region that is the epicentre of the outbreak in Italy.

"It's like having another nurse without problems related to infection," said Doctor Francesco Dentali, director of intensive care at the hospital.

The child-size robots with large blinking eyes are wheeled into rooms and left by a patient's bedside so doctors can look after others who are in more serious conditions.

They monitor parameters from equipment in the room, relaying them to hospital staff. The robots have touch-screen faces that allow patients to record messages and send them to doctors.

Most importantly, Tommy and his high-tech teammates allow the hospital to limit the amount of direct contact doctors and nurses have with patients, thus reducing the risk of infection.

More than 4,000 Italian health workers have contracted the virus treating victims in Italy and 66 doctors have died.

The death toll in Italy, the world's hardest hit country in terms of deaths, topped 13,000 on Wednesday, more than a third of all global fatalities.

"Using my abilities, medical staff can be in touch with the patients without direct contact," Tommy the robot, who was named after a son of one of the doctors, explained to a visiting reporter on Wednesday.

It takes a while for patients to realise that, given the enormity of the task of combating coronavirus and the toll it is taking on overworked medical staff, robots may be just what the doctor ordered.

"You have to explain to the patient the aim and function of the robot," Dentali said.

"The first reaction is not positive, especially for old patients. But if you explain your aim, the patient is happy because he or she can speak with the doctor," he said.

The robots also help the hospital limit the number of protective masks and gowns staff have to use.

"These days, they are a scarce resource," said Doctor Gianni Bonelli, the hospital's director.

The shortage of masks has been one of the biggest problems dogging the national health system since the contagion surfaced at the end of February.

The national commissioner for the emergency has said it will take Italy at least two months to become self-sufficient in producing protective masks.

Tommy and his fellow robot nurses have one more advantage - they are not subject to exhaustion. A quick charge of batteries and they are back at work in the ward.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Italy, Tommy, COVID 19
Google Says It Is Improving Audio Quality of Duo Calls Using Machine Learning
Mi Band 4, Mi Band 3 Update Allows Users to Unlock Windows 10 Laptops Straight from Fitness Tracker: Report

Related Stories

Tommy the Robot Nurse Helps Keep Italy Doctors Safe From Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere
  2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  3. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  5. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  6. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  7. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  8. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  9. The Best TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 30 Camera Module Leak Tips Sony IMX700 Sensor, Periscope Lens
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  3. Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3
  4. Coronavirus Helpline Launched on WhatsApp by Delhi Government to Provide Information Around COVID-19
  5. Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed
  6. Zoom Responds to Security Concerns, Freezes Feature Updates for Next 90 Days to Resolve Ongoing Issues
  7. 'Latest' OnePlus Phone Up for Blind Sale in Germany Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Restaurant Delivery Firms Branch Out Globally Into Groceries During Crisis
  9. Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology
  10. MSI GS66 Stealth, MSI GE66 Raider, MSI Creator 17 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com